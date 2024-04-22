Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Reveals "Weird Feeling" She Has About Filming New Rey Movie

Star Wars' Sequel Trilogy was filled with a lot of interesting elements, including Daisy Ridley's portrayal of the saga's latest central Jedi, Rey. Now, several years after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, we have a new installment to look forward to, as it has been confirmed that she will be reprising her role in a currently-untitled movie directed by Ms. Marvel's Sharmeed Obaid-Chinoy. The film is expected to follow Rey training new Jedi years after the events of the Sequel Trilogy, and there is still a lot that remains unknown about the project, including when it will begin production or be released in theaters. As Ridley revealed in a recent interview with TotalFilm, even she is a little uncertain of exactly how she will get back into the groove of playing Rey again.

"I honestly have had moments where I'm like, 'I don't know if I remember what I did [as Rey],'" Ridley exxplained. "It's really strange. I think the whole thing will feel so different anyway with a totally different team. I'm in a very different place than I was. I'm probably going to be one of the adults, and initially, I was the youngest person on set, which is a weird feeling."

"I would also hope that it's a lot of the same crew," Ridley continued. "Obviously, many people shifted, but many people stayed the same through all three films, and there was something wonderful and comforting about that. But I don't know. It all remains to be seen. I would hope it feels natural in some way, but also like – I don't know – like it's a new adventure. I'm hoping it's sort of a bit of both."

What Is Rey's Star Wars Movie About?

Last year, it was revealed that Damon Lindelof and Britt-Gibson had both departed the project, with Peaky Blinders' Stephen Knight brought on to rewrite the script. Lindelof and Britt-Gibson's version of the film would have reportedly been set sixty years after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and followed a much older version of Rey.

"I suppose I feel more like I'm owning it," Ridley revealed in a recent interview with Esquire. "I suppose I owned it the first time. Basically, I'm an adult now. I certainly did not feel like an adult at the time. Obviously, personally, things have changed, and professionally, I've had lots of other experiences, and so I definitely feel like it's a different thing this time... There's just a lot of joy with me and these films. Honestly, if I wasn't excited, I wouldn't have done it. It feels like a great thing to be a part of."

"It wasn't a difficult decision," Ridley said of returning. "I didn't say yes right away, Kathy [Kennedy] was like, 'Take as long as you need.' ...Why wouldn't I [do it]? Yes, they have been divisive, but also they bring a lot of love and joy to a lot of people. It feels pretty amazing to be able to continue a character – like, can I even remember how to play her? It's an interesting challenge as an actor to come back to something and try to figure out what's changed for me and what's changed for her."