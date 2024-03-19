Star Wars: The Acolyte Official Trailer Released

We are just a few months away from the arrival of one of the most anticipated Star Was projects, Star Wars: The Acolyte, and now, the trailer has finally arrived. On Tuesday, Disney+ released the first trailer for the highly anticipated series set to debut on the streaming platform in June, giving us our best look yet at the series that unfolds during the era of The High Republic. You can check it out for yourself above.

What is Star Wars: The Acolyte About?

Set some 150 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace during a period in Star Wars called the High Republic, The Acolyte is set when the Jedi reigned supreme and the Sith are believed to be long extinct. The new series is described, "The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated."

"We're taking a look at the political and personal and spiritual things that came up in a time period that we don't know much about," The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland explained in a previous interview. "My question when watching The Phantom Menace was always like, 'Well, how did things get to this point?' How did we get to a point where a Sith lord can infiltrate the Senate and none of the Jedi pick up on it? Like, what went wrong? What are the scenarios that led us to this moment?'"

"We actually use the term the Renaissance, or the Age of Enlightenment," Headland added. "The Jedi uniforms are gold and white, and it's almost like they would never get dirty. They would never be out and about," Headland says. "The idea is that they could have these types of uniforms because that's how little they're getting into skirmishes."

Who Stars in The Acolyte?

The show's ensemble includes Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Margarita Levieva.

Star Wars: The Acolyte will debut exclusively on Disney+ on June 4th.

Are you excited for Star Wars: The Acolyte? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!