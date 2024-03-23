Star Wars Celebration 2025 Gets Promo Teaser

Star Wars Celebration is returning in 2025, and this time the beloved convention is taking place in Japan. A new poster was shared for the event this week in addition to a promo teaser. There are lots of things to celebrate next year including the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Not to mention all of the exciting upcoming projects from Lucasfilm.

"Star Wars Celebration will come to Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan on April 18-20, 2025. Star Wars Celebration is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience where memories are made, families are brought together, old friends are reunited, and new friendships forged – all in the setting of the ever-evolving Star Wars galaxy. Tickets for the event will go on sale Thursday, May 2 at 7:00 PM EDT (US Time) / Friday, May 3 at 8:00 AM JST (Japan Time)," the official account for Star Wars shared on YouTube this week. You can check out the teaser below:

The Skywalker Saga Is Coming To Theaters:

May 4th is the day to honor all things Star Wars and fans of the franchise will have an extra special way to celebrate this year. It was previously announced that Star Wars: The Phantom Menace would be heading back to theaters in honor of its upcoming 25th anniversary, but you will also have the chance to catch the rest of the Skywalker Saga on the big screen this May. The first prequel film is returning to theaters on May 3rd with a special sneak peek at the upcoming series, Star Wars: The Acolyte. StarWars.com also revealed this week that fans can watch The Phantom Menace on the big screen with the rest of the Skywalker Saga on May 4th.

"Lucasfilm announced today that in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, fans will have the chance to experience the entire Skywalker Saga in theaters this May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day," StarWars.com shared. "This includes all nine episodic films in chronological order: Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

"In addition, an exclusive look at The Acolyte, the upcoming Disney+ series set during the High Republic era, will be part of The Phantom Menace screenings," the site added. "Finally, those attending will receive a special limited edition poster. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday, March 22, at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET."

Stay tuned for more updates about Star Wars.