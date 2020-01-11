Star Wars: Chewbacca Actor Joonas Suotamo Takes Part in the Ben Solo Challenge

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again… Joonas Suotamo is quickly becoming one of our favorite parts of social media. The Finnish actor and former professional basketball who plays Chewbacca in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been busy posting lots of fun Star Wars content on Twitter and Instagram. From Suotamo’s explanation of how to say “Baby Yoda” like a Wookiee to his hilarious “failed audition” to play Obi-Wan Kenobi, he clearly loves being a part of the Star Wars universe. One of the actor’s recent posts shows him taking part in the Ben Solo Challenge, a new fad that hit the Internet earlier this week that shows people recreating the epic moment Ben (Adam Driver) unveils a lightsaber in the film.

I decided to have some fun with the #BenSoloChallenge and created some music to accompany the video. Great job to everyone who raised money for Adam’s @AITAF! Starring Joonas Suotamo as Adam Driver as Ben Solo 😂

Music by Joonas Suotamo 🎶

Directed by Milla & Babybacca 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Hu9PXSn6Bb — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) January 10, 2020

“I decided to have some fun with the #BenSoloChallenge and created some music to accompany the video. Great job to everyone who raised money for Adam’s @AITAF!,” Suotamo wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“WOW, PERFECTION,” @thislilstangirl wrote.

“Thank you, Joonas! What a heart you have for all of this,” @DoubleOughtSven added.

“Good integration of the backhand pause and exhale,” @lordsoftheseth replied.

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 53%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Maire Tran, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to director J.J. Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.