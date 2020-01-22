Star Wars: The Clone Wars Final Season Gets an Official Release Date on Disney+

A couple of months after the conclusion of the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Disney+ is taking fans back to a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars: The Clone Wars is getting one final season on the Disney streaming service to wrap up the story of the prequels. Fans have known for quite a while that Clone Wars was coming to Disney+ sometime in the early part of this year, but the exact release date has been up for debate. Fortunately, Disney and Lucasfilm have finally put the rumors to rest and confirmed the premiere date of the final season.

A brand new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will be released on Disney+ just one month from now, on February 21st. The premiere date will see the release of the first of 12 new episodes that will make up the final season, likely releasing weekly on Fridays, just as the other Disney+ originals to this point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans were worried that this last season of Clone Wars would never arrive, but the love of the series and the introduction of Disney+ has finally made it a possibility. Executive producer and director Dave Filoni has assured fans since the show’s announcement that it would end the way that he and George Lucas had always intended.

“It will conclude the story that [George Lucas] and I started together,” Filoni said. “There could be stories after that that take place with a lot of those characters. But especially for me directing Clone Wars, being that hands on, I wrote and directed the final four episodes. It’s the end of something I feel really good about.”

The Clone Wars first premiered back in 2008 and aimed to show the events that took place around the galaxy during the time of the Star Wars prequel trilogy. The story followed established characters like Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Yoda, as well as introduced fan-favorites like Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex. The series stars Matt Lanter, Ashley Eckstein, Dee Bradley Baker, James Arnold Taylor, Katee Sackhoff, and Sam Witwer.