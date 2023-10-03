Star Wars Fans Celebrating Anniversary of Clone Wars and Rebels' Premieres on Ahsoka Finale Day

Star Wars is enjoying a major convergence in the Force, as the anniversary of the premieres of both Clone Wars and Rebels lands on the day of the Ahsoka finale.

By Kofi Outlaw

Star Wars fans are celebrating today, as three significant dates converge in what can only be looked at as the will of the Force. Today, October 3rd, 2023, marks both the ninth anniversary of the premiere of Star Wars Rebels, as well as the fifteenth anniversary of the premiere of Star Wars: Clone Wars. Those two-anniversary dates happen to land on the same day that Star Wars: Ahsoka's finale episode will be streaming on Disney+

As Star Wars creator George Lucas famously once said of the different eras of story in the franchise: "It's like poetry, sort of. They rhyme." Well, the same seems to be true with how the makers of these Star Wars TV shows plan the releases of these projects. And honestly, the synchronicity is pretty cool! 

Scroll below to see how much fun Star Wars fans are having celebrating Clone Wars and Rebels on the premiere day of Ahsoka's finale.  

Happy Anniversary Clone Wars and Rebels!

Two epic adventures started on this date – and thanks to Ahsoka, more and more Star Wars fans are realizing that.

The Long Road to Rebels Season 5

Nine long years Star Wars Rebels fans have waited to see the events unfolding in Ahsoka. Hopefully, the finale makes it all worth it...

Even Longer Road From Clone Wars

Can you believe it's been a decade and a half since Star Wars: The Clone Wars premiered?

Peak Star Wars TV

Indeed, Clone Wars remains some of the best Star Wars TV that's ever been made. We dare you to watch and say differently.

Still Love This Skwad

Call them the Spectres... Call them Phoenix Squadron... just make sure you call them awesome.

It Really Is Poetry

It's hard to ignore how on-point Star Wars is with this.

I See What You Did There Dave...

It's even harder to ignore that Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni was also the showrunner of Clone Wars and Rebels. Someone is writing this poetry...

This Just Feels Right

Clone Wars and Rebels premiering on the same day was a great feeling – hopefully, Ahsoka's finale will make it even better.

