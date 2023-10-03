Star Wars Fans Celebrating Anniversary of Clone Wars and Rebels' Premieres on Ahsoka Finale Day
Star Wars is enjoying a major convergence in the Force, as the anniversary of the premieres of both Clone Wars and Rebels lands on the day of the Ahsoka finale.
Star Wars fans are celebrating today, as three significant dates converge in what can only be looked at as the will of the Force. Today, October 3rd, 2023, marks both the ninth anniversary of the premiere of Star Wars Rebels, as well as the fifteenth anniversary of the premiere of Star Wars: Clone Wars. Those two-anniversary dates happen to land on the same day that Star Wars: Ahsoka's finale episode will be streaming on Disney+.
As Star Wars creator George Lucas famously once said of the different eras of story in the franchise: "It's like poetry, sort of. They rhyme." Well, the same seems to be true with how the makers of these Star Wars TV shows plan the releases of these projects. And honestly, the synchronicity is pretty cool!
Scroll below to see how much fun Star Wars fans are having celebrating Clone Wars and Rebels on the premiere day of Ahsoka's finale.
Happy Anniversary Clone Wars and Rebels!
Today is the anniversary of both #TheCloneWars and #StarWarsRebels premieres! pic.twitter.com/5jxVKmfNpe— Star Wars Fan 327 (@StarWarsFan_327) October 3, 2023
Two epic adventures started on this date – and thanks to Ahsoka, more and more Star Wars fans are realizing that.prevnext
The Long Road to Rebels Season 5
#StarWarsRebels premiered 9 years ago today on October 3, 2014. ✨ pic.twitter.com/ZWPPeqG2Yz— Johna (@holajohna) October 3, 2023
On this day in #StarWars: Oct 03, 2014, #StarWarsRebels premieres!
It's been a long journey since then, but after four seasons, the main characters made the jump to live-action in #Ahsoka, which drops its season 1 finale tonight! pic.twitter.com/cjiDtxmq8C— SWNN (@StarWarsNewsNet) October 3, 2023
Nine long years Star Wars Rebels fans have waited to see the events unfolding in Ahsoka. Hopefully, the finale makes it all worth it...prevnext
Even Longer Road From Clone Wars
15 years ago today, The Clone Wars TV series was released ! pic.twitter.com/SzwzECe833— 🎃 StarWarsOnly 🎃 (@StarWars0nly) October 3, 2023
Can you believe it's been a decade and a half since Star Wars: The Clone Wars premiered?prevnext
Peak Star Wars TV
The Clone Wars TV series was absolute peak television viewing. It debuted 15 years ago today ✨ #StarWars pic.twitter.com/SUDpGtnMq4— Darth Thunder ⚡ (@XDarthThunderX) October 3, 2023
Indeed, Clone Wars remains some of the best Star Wars TV that's ever been made. We dare you to watch and say differently.prevnext
Still Love This Skwad
happy #StarWarsRebels anniversary to my most favoritest little guys in the whole galaxy pic.twitter.com/BqZ6jWHqyl— kaylee 🫐 (@askywalkerjuice) October 3, 2023
Call them the Spectres... Call them Phoenix Squadron... just make sure you call them awesome.prevnext
It Really Is Poetry
It's so amazing and poetic that on this day, The Clone Wars & Star Wars Rebels both debuted many years ago.
And now Ahsoka Season 1 ends on the same day. I see what you did @dave_filoni !
What a crazy day in Star Wars history! #Ahsoka #StarWarsRebels #TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/28JbPmbsAY— Chopper (@Chopper_Rebel) October 3, 2023
Star Wars Rebels premiered the exact same date as Ahsoka is ending, October 3rd— RaFe 🍂 (@RaFe_Tano) October 3, 2023
It's just like poetry, it rhymes 🥹#Ahsoka #StarWarsRebels pic.twitter.com/z4BdNSbk8g
It's hard to ignore how on-point Star Wars is with this.prevnext
I See What You Did There Dave...
It's so amazing and poetic that on this day, The Clone Wars & Star Wars Rebels both debuted many years ago.
And now Ahsoka Season 1 ends on the same day. I see what you did @dave_filoni !
What a crazy day in Star Wars history! #Ahsoka #StarWarsRebels #TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/28JbPmbsAY— Chopper (@Chopper_Rebel) October 3, 2023
It's even harder to ignore that Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni was also the showrunner of Clone Wars and Rebels. Someone is writing this poetry...prevnext
This Just Feels Right
Something just feels right about clone wars and rebels premiering on the same day pic.twitter.com/5IJhGbSyLx— Mushroomcloud 🕯🎃 (@Mushroomcloud16) October 3, 2023
Clone Wars and Rebels premiering on the same day was a great feeling – hopefully, Ahsoka's finale will make it even better.prev