Star Wars Fans Celebrating Anniversary of Clone Wars and Rebels' Premieres on Ahsoka Finale Day

Star Wars fans are celebrating today, as three significant dates converge in what can only be looked at as the will of the Force. Today, October 3rd, 2023, marks both the ninth anniversary of the premiere of Star Wars Rebels, as well as the fifteenth anniversary of the premiere of Star Wars: Clone Wars. Those two-anniversary dates happen to land on the same day that Star Wars: Ahsoka's finale episode will be streaming on Disney+.

As Star Wars creator George Lucas famously once said of the different eras of story in the franchise: "It's like poetry, sort of. They rhyme." Well, the same seems to be true with how the makers of these Star Wars TV shows plan the releases of these projects. And honestly, the synchronicity is pretty cool!

Scroll below to see how much fun Star Wars fans are having celebrating Clone Wars and Rebels on the premiere day of Ahsoka's finale.