Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 7 Confirms Where Series Fits Into the Timeline

Star Wars: Ahsoka released its penultimate episode this week, and the new Disney+ series has been delighting fans with big cameos and connections to the greater franchise. Previously, Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren) confirmed Ahsoka "runs along the same timeline as The Mandalorian Season 3." While there are some crossover characters, it hasn't been super clear just how closely the two shows are connected.

In the newest episode, "Dreams and Madness," Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) finds herself in a military tribunal, and she is rescued by C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) who comes to her aide on behalf of Princess Leia. Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) is in attendance and brings up the events that occurred at the end of The Mandalorian's third season.

"There is no proof of any coordination between the scattered and dwindling number of Imperial forces," Senator Xiono (Nelson Lee) says during the hearing. "What about the conflict on Mandalore?" Carson Teva asks. "Exactly my point," Xiono replies. "Gideon was a warlord acting on his own."

This reference confirms Ahsoka's seventh episode is taking place directly after The Mandalorian's third season. This means, there's a chance some of the events of both seasons were happening at the same time.

Will Ahsoka Be In Dave Filoni's Star Wars Movie?

Recently, it was announced that Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni will be directing his own Star Wars film, and many are assuming it will serve as the climax to The Mandalorian in addition to Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Bett. Before the SAG strike, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Rosario Dawson while she was promoting her new film, Haunted Mansion, and we asked if she knew anything about Filoni's film and whether or not she would be in it.

"No. I'm just so happy he got it," Dawson shared when asked if she knew about the project. "Honestly, my uncle is a comic book artist. That is not the average transition coming from animation and going into directing, and especially a film. For all the nerds, I think for the cons and stuff, this is just like, 'Ah!' kind of status. So, I'm just super stoked for him because it really could not happen to a better person. He's so talented and remarkable and awesome, and I love him. And I think what he learned in doing in animation, he's blowing out of the water in directing and live action. So, I'm, as a fan, excited to watch that movie, whether I'm in it or not."

She added, "And I hope I'm invited to set, regardless." You can watch Dawson talk about Filoni's project in the video above.

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering August 23rd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

