Star Wars: Ahsoka Season Finale Runtime Reportedly Revealed

Star Wars: Ahsoka is heading toward the Season 1 finale and the runtime for the episode has been revealed. According to Cryptic HD Quality, the last episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka will be 46 minutes and 25 seconds. Now, only 42 minutes of that will be the episode before the credits close things out for Season 1. Still, that comes in similar to a lot of these Disney+ show endings. With the amount of ground to cover with this Star Wars show, that almost guarantees we're headed for a cliff-hanger of sorts. Ahsoka, Sabine, Ezra and their allies are headed for a bonafide showdown in the last episode. There's still so much to be sorted before the curtain falls on Tuesday night.

For those keeping track at home, Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll has separated from his apprentice Shin. So, the duo will have to be addressed at some point. It also feels inevitable that Grand Admiral Thrawn is poised to escape from his makeshift prison in another galaxy. Also of note, how in the world will Ahsoka, Ezra, and Sabine actually get off that planet? Will we meet this macguffin that Baylan has been chasing all this time. Is there some other trump card that Thrawn has been hiding this entire time? All of these questions still hang in the air. While all of them cannot possibly be answered to every fan's satisfaction, hopefully there can be some kind of resolution for a good chunk of it.

Star Wars: Ahsoka Has Been Bringing The Surprises

C-3PO made a surprise appearance in last week's episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka. "Dreams and Madness" brought a lot of fun nods to the past. Now, as fans look toward the finale, they're wondering what other Star Wars lore could be revealed. It's a question of how deep Dave Filoni and company are willing to go in connecting the dots already on the board in other Disney+ era entries. For now, check out what C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels had to say about being welcomed back into the fold for Ahsoka.

"Never thought Threepio would have the honour to appear in the rightly lauded, Ahsoka," Daniels wrote on Twitter. "So we were both surprised to get a call from the Master himself, Dave Filoni. And then, there we were, enveloped by the utterly compelling FX of The Volume. And there they were, the dedicated crew and the cast of lovely and talented humans, and droids."

He added, "3PO and I have rarely had such an enthusiastic welcome, nor such loving support throughout our days on set. I hear that fans were moved to tears by seeing their golden friend, once again on screen. I was equally moved by the surprise ovation from the assembled team, as I finally emerged from that iconic figure. Maybe this is a good time to thank them and so many millions, for the love they have shown my friend over so many years. So... on his behalf... Thank you."

What Happens In Ahsoka's Finale?

Disney+ describes the series: "Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu."

"Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren(Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni."

