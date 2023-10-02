Star Wars: Ahsoka Easter Egg Ties Series to Jedi: Fallen Order

One Easter egg from Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 7 was a sneak little reference that ties the live-action TV series to the Star Wars Jedi video game series – specifically its first installment, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Ahsoka's latest episodes took us to another galaxy beyond the Unknown Regions of the universe. It was revealed that Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger ended up on a planet called Peridea, which is the true ancestral home of the Witches of Dathomir – aka the Nightsisters.

The Nightsisters and their lore have been mostly relegated to Star Wars' animated and video game projects – but there have been quite a few breadcrumbs sprinkled around that add up to something of an origin story. Part of the Nightsisters and Dathomir mythos is that of the ruler Kujet, a Force-sensitive of the Zeffonian race who became a Zeffo Sage and practitioner of the dark side. Well, now that Star Wars fans have had a chance to translate some of the Nightsisters' runes found on Peridea, they've spotted this reference to Kujet:

@StarWarsExplain @ryanarey @NewRockstars I figured at least 1 of you would've found this Ahsoka easter egg! Rotate Nightmothers' keep runes 180° & translate from ur-Kittat (old Sith). "(P)RAISE KUJET RULER OF ALL MAY HIS REIGN LAST FOR AL..." Kujet is Zeffo Sith from Fallen Order pic.twitter.com/S0B2kRHWRH — Tommy Wall (@Tommyjwall) September 21, 2023

How does Kujet Connect to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order?

(Photo: Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

One of the missions in the original Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game (2019) took players to the planet Dathomir, while another took them to planet Zeffo. On Dathomir there was a mission objective that took young Jedi Knight Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) to the Tomb of Kujet to retrieve an ancient Zeffonian Astrium – artifacts (read: MacGuffins) needed to unlock a Zeffo Vault, where a Jedi Master (Eno Cordova) had hidden a master list of Force-sensitive children across the galaxy.

Fallen Order gave us the first look at Kujet – or at least his likeness, preserved in a sarcophagus lid. Ahsoka has kept the continuity consistent, by confirming that Kujet's rule began on Peridea before he extended it to the new kingdom of Dathomir. This adds another layer of importance to Zeffo culture and technology – which has already gotten a special spotlight in Star Wars lore. It also creates new levels of intrigue about the connections between Peridea and Dathomir, as well as the Nightsisters and their Force powers.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is streaming on Disney+.

