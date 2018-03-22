‘Star Wars’ #45 is Packed With Surprising Fan-Favorite Cameos

One of the joys of Disney purchasing Lucasfilm is that the films, TV series, and comic books have all formed a single canon narrative, allowing characters to interact in various mediums. In the latest issue of the ongoing Star Wars comic book, Luke, Han, and Leia cross paths with some beloved members of the saga’s past.

***WARNING: Spoilers below for Star Wars #45***

While Leia helps develop a plan to obtain allies on Mon Cala, Luke and Han enjoy a drink alongside other members of the Rebel Alliance. After entering the mess hall, the duo is interrupted by an appearance from Wedge Antilles.

Wedge was the only other member of Red Squadron to survive the trench run on the Death Star, so to say Luke was excited to reunite with his wingman would be an understatement.

Sadly, the reunion wasn’t all happy thoughts, as the two took a moment to remember their friends that they had lost. This scene was another opportunity for Luke to appreciate all the people who helped who got him to where he was, while Han looked on and claimed he couldn’t even remember the names of his girlfriends.

The scene also featured appearances by Derek “Hobbie” Klivian, who took part in the Battle of Hoth, and Zev Senesca, who piloted the snowspeeder that rescued Han and Luke in The Empire Strikes Back.

The introductions included a mention of General Hera Syndulla, one of the main characters in Star Wars Rebels, who also made an appearance later in the issue.

Star Wars Rebels was the first animated series released after Lucasfilm’s purchase by Disney, with its narrative unfolding after Revenge of the Sith yet before Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Audiences wondered how the series would end and how it would connect to the original trilogy of films, with the above appearances by Hera and Zeb reminding audiences that they remained integral components of the Rebel Alliance.

The comic series has often included references to the larger saga, but never forces these appearances, making the cameos selective incorporations that help flesh out the franchise.

Star Wars #45 is on sale now.

