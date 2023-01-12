Star Wars: New Darth Vader Miniseries on the Way Featuring Return of Fan-Favorite Writer

Marvel Comics is continuing its miniseries line Black, White & Blood and its focus on some of Marvel's most deadly characters with Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White & Red, putting the spotlight on the titular Sith Lord. As if continuing the iconic series and focusing on Vader isn't exciting enough, Jason Aaron, who revived Star Wars at Marvel back in 2015, will be making his long-awaited return to the galaxy far, far away, with the series also featuring stories from Peach Momoko and Torunn Grønbekk. Stay tuned for details on the debut of the four-issue Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White & Red.

StarWars.com shared the following details of the series:

Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White & Red #1

Jason Aaron, Peach Momoko, and Torunn Grønbekk



Art by Leonard Kirk, Peach Momoko, and more

Cover by Alex Maleev

Variant cover by Jim Cheung

The Dark Lord of the Sith like you've never seen him before! Following the successful Black, White & Red series produced by Marvel Comics, Darth Vader now takes the spotlight for tales of terror by some of the industry's most talented creators! Peach Momoko will spin a story only she can bring to life! Plus, the return of Jason Aaron to the world of Star Wars with Part One of his Vader tale spanning all four issues!

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

In addition to his work on Star Wars, Aaron also developed the miniseries Star Wars: Vader Down, which reminds a significant experience for the creator. One piece of dialogue in particular, in which Vader recounts, "All I am surrounded by is fear. And dead men," remains a highlight of Aaron's entire career.

"That moment from Vader Down is still one of my favorite things I've written during my time at Marvel," Aaron revealed to StarWars.com. "I loved getting to let Darth Vader cut loose with all his power in such an epic way. I couldn't pass up the chance to revel in the dark side again and put Vader in an even more perilous situation... and then see how he carves his way out."

