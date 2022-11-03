Star Wars Shows Off Holdo's Covert Planning Tactics Before The Last Jedi

Audiences first met Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and while many viewers quickly became fans of the leader, others were left confused by her strategic plans to escape The First Order. Mainly, Holdo reprimanded Poe Dameron for interfering with her plans, yet with the pilot thinking he knew what was best for the Resistance, he enlisted other usurpers in an attempt to overthrow Holdo, only for her to prevail. In Star Wars #29, fans can now see that this is a long-running trend with Holdo and that she often keeps her plans a secret, even from her most trusted allies. Star Wars #29 is on sale now.

The current storyline unfolding in Star Wars takes place between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, with the Rebels both trying to retrieve and rescue Han Solo while also navigating a new agreement with the Crimson Dawn. The latest issue sees Holdo taking Leia, Luke, Lando, and Chewbacca on a mission that she teases as having one goal, only for another to emerge.

Holdo claims she is taking Leia on a vacation, though when our heroes attend an auction, we learn that Holdo has ulterior motives. The goal is to purchase a former Nihil vessel, with Holdo keeping the inspiration for the purchase a secret from the rest of the gang.

When purchasing the ship through traditional routes doesn't pan out, our heroes manage to get themselves on the ship to learn what Holdo was after all along. Holdo had hoped to board the ship and uncover the secrets of the Nihil's rumored path engines.

Despite their best efforts, Holdo and the gang don't quite find the results they're looking for, and while Holdo expresses her remorse over keeping her agenda a secret, Leia forgives her and admits that she knows her friend always had the best interests of the Rebels at the forefront of her schemes.

For most The Last Jedi viewers, it was easy to see how Holdo wasn't intentionally withholding information from Poe arbitrarily, as he already proved himself to be someone who put his own priorities above the Resistance's best interests, with Star Wars #29 adding even more context and showcasing that Holdo would even keep Leia in the dark when it came to acting in the best interests of the Rebellion.

