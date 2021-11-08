Star Wars Writer Teases Details of Crimson Reign Event

Earlier this year, the “War of the Bounty Hunters” event in the pages of Star Wars comics brought with it a number of exciting reveals, not only for underexplored elements of the franchise, but also bringing with it new ramifications for what we thought we knew about the narrative. A key component of the narrative was establishing that the criminal organization of the Crimson Dawn was alive and well during the events of the original trilogy, thanks to the leadership of Qi’ra, with the upcoming “Crimson Reign” event set to explore the next chapter in the organization’s history. Writer Charles Soule recently hinted at one of the plot points of the event, which features the Knights of Ren heading to Mustafar.

“In Crimson Reign, there are a lot of things that happen, right? It’s very, very cool, it’s a big, sprawling story. It’s the middle chapter of this trilogy. It’s a three-act structure,” Soule shared with the Broaxium podcast. “Act One is set-up, Act Two is complication, Act Three is resolution. So this is complication. And one of the complications that happen are [that] the Knights of Ren pull a heist on Fortress Vader. So they go to Vader’s Castle on Mustafar and they … So that’s the thing. It’s a whole issue built around that idea, it’s gonna be what you think it is.”

The upcoming event was previously described by Marvel.com, “This five-issue limited series will be the second installment in the trilogy that began in this year’s ‘War of the Bounty Hunters’ crossover. The series promises to shed even more light on the untold history of the Star Wars galaxy during the Age of Rebellion and will feature the return of beloved characters, shocking twists, epic feats of the Force, and a story that will reach from Star Wars’ darkest underworld all the way to the Imperial Palace on Coruscant.”

“While Qi’ra plays a huge part in ‘War of the Bounty Hunters,’ that event is really a Boba Fett story,” Soule explained to IGN earlier this year. “I have a bigger story I’m going to tell with Qi’ra and Crimson Dawn, and it’s all connected to the reasons she kicked things off in ‘War of the Bounty Hunters’ in the first place.”

Star Wars: Crimson Reign kicks off in December.

