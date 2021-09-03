Star Wars: Crimson Reign Covers Tease Sprawling Adventure

✖

One of the most exciting events of the year for Star Wars fans came with the debut of the "War of the Bounty Hunters" comic book event, as it revealed that Qi'ra, who fans met in Solo: A Star Wars Story, had returned to Star Wars for more adventures. Adding to the excitement was the reveal that not only would she play a part in this event, but that her journeys would be further explored in the upcoming Star Wars: Crimson Reign series, with Marvel.com offering a look at the covers of the five-issue series from artist Ario Anindito, which all connect to craft one compelling image. Crimson Reign kicks off in December.

Marvel.com describes these covers, "Announced last month, this five-issue limited series will be the second installment in the trilogy that began in this year’s 'War of the Bounty Hunters' crossover. The series promises to shed even more light on the untold history of the Star Wars galaxy during the Age of Rebellion and will feature the return of beloved characters, shocking twists, epic feats of the Force, and a story that will reach from Star Wars' darkest underworld all the way to the Imperial Palace on Coruscant. Fans can get a new glimpse at what’s to come in artist Ario Anindito’s new connecting cover. Adorning the covers of all five issues, the stunning piece spotlights some of the major players involved in the upcoming epic, including Qi'ra, the fan-favorite crime leader from Solo: A Star Wars Story who’s set to make a major impact on this current era."

With fans still being in the midst of the event unfolding, we have yet to learn all of the ramifications of the ordeal and how Qi'ra factors into the Galactic Civil War, though writer Charles Soule previously confirmed the current event focuses more on Boba Fett while Crimson Reign will feature Qi'ra much more prominently.

(Photo: Marvel.com)

“While Qi'ra plays a huge part in 'War of the Bounty Hunters,' that event is really a Boba Fett story,” Soule explained to IGN last month. “I have a bigger story I'm going to tell with Qi'ra and Crimson Dawn, and it's all connected to the reasons she kicked things off in 'War of the Bounty Hunters' in the first place. You'll learn more about that in the closing pages of War of the Bounty Hunters #5, out in October, and I think fans have no idea how exciting and new this story will feel.”

Star Wars: Crimson Reign kicks off in December.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!