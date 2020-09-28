Star Wars Fans Are Freaking Out Over Daisy Ridley's Rumored Secret Wedding

Star Wars fans are freaking out that The Rise of Skywalker star Daisy Ridley may have secretly married boyfriend Tom Bateman in a secret ceremony. The rumors started Bateman was spotted wearing a wedding band while out with his Vanity Fair co-star Olivia Cooke but intensified when Ridley was spotted wearing her own ring while having lunch with Bateman and her mother, according to Just Jared.

Details about Ridley's personal life are few -- and that's on purpose. The Star Wars star is notably very private and generally doesn't address rumors or details about her personal life. When rumors surfaced that Ridley was engaged to Bateman in 2019, the actress told Marie Claire that she doesn't talk about her private life and had no plans to start.

"The thing is, I've never talked about my personal life," Ridley said at the time. "So, I won't talk about it now. I'm so aware of how much information about my life is out there, so if there's one thing I don't want to talk about..."

Given how in the public eye Ridley is in, that desire to keep certain things private is understandable. With Star Wars being arguably the most popular film franchise of all time, Ridley and her co-stars are frequent topics of conversation and while much of those conversations are about the films, it all still takes a toll. Co-star Kelly Marie Tran notably dealt with fan harassment after the release of The Last Jedi to the point that she ended up leaving social media.

And it's that idea of bullying and intrusion that has many Star Wars fans freaking out when it comes to the rumors about Ridley and Bateman. While there were fans that were happy for Ridley if the rumors were true, many others were upset about the intrusion into her privacy and quickly took to social media to comment on the situation. Many Ridley fans were quick to point out that the actress has repeatedly said she wants her private life to be private while others were upset about the other speculations Ridley based on a handful of paparazzi photos.

Read on for how fans are reacting to Ridley's rumored secret wedding and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage