Star Wars Actors Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac Want to Join Star Trek, But John Boyega Does Not

Two of the lead actors from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have only just finished their obligations to the series now that the final film of the saga has hit theaters, but that doesn’t mean they’re both open to joining major franchises in the future. But Rey actress Daisy Ridley seems eager to join the Star Trek franchise that was relaunched by her frequent collaborator J.J. Abrams. Meanwhile, on the flip side, Finn actor John Boyega doesn’t seem eager to jump into yet another massive sci-fi franchise.

The two actors were speaking with Yahoo! when they were asked if they were willing to join the upcoming Star Trek movie that’s being discussed, and both Ridley and Boyega offered wildly different answers.

“I would do a Star Trek,” Ridley promptly responded. “I need a job. I’m unemployed, hello!”

Boyega, however, had a funny comparison for the classic franchise: “They’re talking too much, the last Star Trek was. Space Law & Order.”

Ridley and Boyega joked about calling Star Trek “Space Law & Order,” with Ridley pointing out that Boyega was actually featured in Law & Order UK many years ago. But she never got her chance to be in those serials, so she’s more than willing to give it a go in the Star Trek universe.

Oscar Isaac was also asked about appearing in Star Trek, and the actor affirmed that he was open to the opportunity because he is a “space slut” just like director J.J. Abrams.

Ridley and the rest of the cast have expressed sentiments that they’re ready to move on in their careers, especially the Rey actress after featuring as the main character in the entire sequel trilogy. She spoke with Variety last year and explained her willingness to move on once the film hit theaters.

“It feels strange when we’re in a group doing things and people ask us how it feels because then you’re like [as if in pain] Oh! And we genuinely all really do get along. So that’s sad,” Ridley said. “But also, I think this story, from what we filmed, [screenwriter] Chris [Terrio] and J.J. have done such an amazing job at wrapping it up, it feels like the right time to say goodbye. So even though it’s sad, it feels right. But cut to Dec. 20 when we’re done, and I’m going to be like, ‘Take me back!’”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters.