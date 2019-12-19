Star Wars Reveals Darth Vader's Nightmarish Arrival On Exegol

✖

Star Wars has brought Darth Vader to Emperor Palpatine's secret Sith Temple on Exegol, in the most nightmarish way possible - even for a Sith Lord. The new Star Wars: Darth Vader comic series has been telling the story of Vader and Palpatine's falling out after The Empire Strikes Back, and Vader's discovery of the Emperor's secret plans on Exegol. Darth Vader #10 reveals the painful personal cost of Vader reaching Exegol - which is even frightening for one of the most powerful Sith Lords ever. Luckily for Darth Vader, being a master Sith also means that pain, torment, and horror are his greatest sources of power...

Warning: Star Wars: Darth Vader #10 SPOILERS Follow!

The previous issue of the Darth Vader comic saw Vader and his assassin assistant/hostage Ochi on their way to Exegol, only to be stopped in their tracks when they're wedged between an Imperial fleet hunting Vader down, and the appearance of a fearsome space beast from within the ominous red nebula leading to Exegol.

As it turns out, the space monster (a mutant form of a "Summaverminoth") is the most dangerous threat. Vader takes out an armada of TIE fighters on his own, by the beast is identified as one of (if not THE) most dangerous predators in the galaxy, with good reason. The Lovecraftian creature isn't just a giant, cycloptic, demon space-octopus - it also has psychic attacks. Vader takes a hard hit to the mind, in a vision that shows him how the Emperor's seduction of Luke Skywalker to the dark side would end with Vader's death. Despite all that, Vader pushes through the vision, through the red nebula, and reaches his destination: Exegol. Unfortunately, the beast is right on his tail.

On Exegol, Vader decides it's time to stand his ground. In a twist on what Master Yoda once told young Anakin Skywalker, Vader reminds Ochi that "Fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate, and hate leads to power." Even though he's not supposed to use the Force on his quest, Vader defies the Emperor's order and uses the dark side to bring the Summaverminoth under his control. And so that's how Darth Vader plans to make his entrance to that fearsome Sith temple from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: riding a giant Space-Krakken into the place.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

...Suddenly, Ben Solo's big entrance to that same temple, decades later, doesn't seem so badass.

Star Wars: Darth Vader is now on sale from Marvel Comics.