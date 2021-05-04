✖

Samuel L. Jackson is once again celebrating Star Wars Day by sharing yet another too-cool t-shirt based on his character Mace Windu with fans on social media. For Star Wars Day 2021, Jackson posted a photo of himself wearing the shirt, which reads "Correctamundo. And that's what we're gonna be. We're all gonna be cool, just like Yoda. --Mace Windu". The Star Wars Prequels star also captioned the photo (posted on May 3rd) by saying "It's that time a' tha' year! Thinkin' 'bout tomorrow!" Now that it's May 4th, Jackson posted a new photo wearing a shirt with Mace's purple lightsaber, officially telling fans "MAY THE 4th BE WITH YOU!!!!"

Don't bother looking up the Mace Windu quote from the first shirt that Samuel L. Jackson shared - because it doesn't exist in Star Wars canon. The quote is actually a bit of crossover dialogue from one of Jackson's other iconic characters: Pulp Fiction gangster Jules Winnfield.

To be more specific, the quote is from a scene in Pulp Fiction's final segment, in which Jules has a gun-toting standoff with robbers Yolanda (Amanda Plummer) and her husband Ringo (Tim Roth). Jules holds Ringo at gunpoint, at which point he tells Yolanda that: "Nobody's gonna hurt anybody. We're gonna be like three little Fonzies here. And what's Fonzie like? Come on Yolanda what's Fonzie like?" When Yolanda responds by saying "He's cool," Jules confirms as much by saying, "Correctamundo. And that's what we're gonna be. We're gonna be cool. Now Ringo, I'm gonna count to three, and when I count three, you let go of your gun, and sit your ass down. But when you do it, you do it cool. Ready? One... two... three."

As you can see, the second shirt is just a badass (if cartoonish) ode to Mace Windu's iconic purple lightsaber, which Jackson famously wanted the character to have.

Mace Windu's time in the Star Wars franchise may not be over quite yet. The end of 2020 sparked a rumor that Disney and Lucasfilm had a Mace Windu series in the works. That series supposedly would explore Mace Windu's younger years (with a younger actor in the role), while also featuring Jackson in key scenes from his older years. So far, nothing official has been announced.

Star Wars is now streaming on Disney+.