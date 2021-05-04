Amazon Baby Yoda Fire TV and Echo Dot Bundles Are On Sale For Star Wars Day

If you want to take streaming Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+ to the next level, Amazon has a pair of Star Wars Day 2021 deals for you. Both of these deals involve an Echo Dot dressed up like Baby Yoda/Grogu, so you can't go wrong.

The first deal includes a 4th Gen Echo Dot and 4K Fire TV stick with a Grogu-themed Echo Dot stand and a matching remote cover in green or blue for $108.88 - a savings of 24%. You can pre-order the bundle with the discount here on Amazon until end of the day today, May 4th. The release date is set for June 10th.

The second bundle swaps the 4th Gen Echo Dot with a 3rd Gen version, but you'll still get a Baby Yoda stand and 4K Fire TV stick with the green remote cover. That bundle is in stock and shipping now here on Amazon for $103.99 (22% off).

Note that Amazon is also running a Star Wars Day sale that includes collectibles, board games, Nerf blasters, apparel, and more. Details about that sale can be found here.

