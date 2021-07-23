Star Wars: Dev Patel Recalls Shooting an Audition on His iPhone

✖

Dev Patel is a rising name in Hollywood and sooner or later, it's all but guaranteed he'll become a household name thanks to a role in a massive franchise. He was on the brink of one such role, a movie in the Star Wars franchise, but narrowly missed out. According to Patel himself, he wanted the role for the space opera so bad, he filmed an audition for it while on-set filming another movie. Because of that, Patel had to send in an audition tape recorded on his iPhone during the production of The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

"I sent them an iPhone video from my trailer in India. The next minute, I got a call-back, and I was there, and that was fascinating," Patel recently said in a chat with Total Film.

Patel then went on to reveal he's been offered roles in comic book and genre-oriented movies before — he just opted to turn all of them down so that he could wait for the "right one," whatever that may be.

"I don't want to sh** on those movies, because there are some incredible performers that manage to go off and win Oscars, and then go and do a big Marvel movie. And there are films like Black Panther that culturally changed the paradigm in massive ways. I liked the first Captain America. I thought that was amazing, the action in that," he added. "And so it's just finding the right one. It's being invited along, and also finding the right one. The ones that I have been offered, which I can't talk about, haven't quite worked for me."

Patel is currently doing press for A24's The Green Knight, a movie that stars Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider, The Man From U.N.C.L.E.) as Lady / Esel, Joel Edgerton (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Zero Dark Thirty) as Lord, Sarita Choudhury (Lady in the Water, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2) as Mother, Sean Harris (Prometheus, Mission: Impossible) as King Arthur, Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones, Red Road) as Queen Guinevere, Barry Keoghan (Marvel's Eternals, Dunkirk) as Scavenger, Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones, Harry Potter) as the Green Knight, and Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Solo: A Star Wars Story) as Winfred.

The Green Knight lands in theaters on July 30th while The Book of Boba Fett, the next entry in the Star Wars franchise, is due out on Disney+ this December.

