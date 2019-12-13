Secret Star Wars TV Series Rumored for Disney+ in 2020

It didn’t take long after the launch of Disney+ last month for Star Wars: The Mandalorian to become a phenomenon. The first live-action Star Wars series has been a hit amongst fans, and it’s just the first of multiple long-form Star Wars stories coming to the streaming service over the next few years. Ewan McGregor will be reprising the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for a standalone TV series taking place after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Diego Luna will also be returning to the franchise as Cassian Andor in a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. A new rumor suggests that there will actually be a fourth Star Wars series joining the Disney+ original roster, and that filming on the secret project could already be underway.

Making Star Wars editor and known Star Wars leaker Jason Ward spoke with Inverse recently and revealed that “a new Star Wars show is starting now that nobody even knows.” Ward went on to say that the show being developed is about Doctor Aphra, the character introduced in Marvel’s Darth Vader comics, who later went on to headline her own comic series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m hearing it’s a Lucasfilm-Marvel venture with both companies teaming up to bring a Star Wars show to the small screen,” Ward said. It’s unclear, however, if Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has any involvement in the series. If the Doctor Aphra series is indeed in development already, it will likely arrive on Disney+ in 2020.

That would mean that the next Star Wars series after The Mandalorian could be Doctor Aphra, which would be a major surprise given that the other two shows have been publicly in development for some time. 2020 could include both the first season of the Doctor Aphra series, as well as the second season of The Mandalorian, which is being filmed now.

There is also a possibility that Doctor Aphra and The Mandalorian could cross over at some point. All of Aphra’s stories in the comics take place in the timeline of the original trilogy. The Mandalorian takes place not long after the end of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, so the events would be able to line up well without too much hassle.

All that to say, this is just a rumor at this point. Ward has been right before, but nothing is considered official until it’s confirmed by Disney or Lucasfilm.

