Star Wars' Donald Glover Reveals He Welcomed a Third Child During Pandemic

✖

Despite most of the world shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic in hopes of slowing its spread, life doesn't entirely stop for everyone, as actor Donald Glover recently confirmed that he and his wife Michelle White welcomed their third child amidst the global quarantine. During a conversation for GQ with I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel, Glover revealed that not only did his family welcome a new child, but that the birth coincided with the death of George Floyd and the worldwide protests against police brutality, igniting in him a powerful range in emotions from the tragedy of the deaths to the joy of being able to hold the future in his hands.

"You know, I had [a kid] during the coronavirus," Glover shared during the conversation. "It was nuts. I was in the hospital bed. My son had just been born, like, an hour before and I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment. It was such an intense, weird moment, because I’m watching that video and it’s like eight minutes long, so you’re sitting there and I had just had this amazing, joyful, expanding moment, plus my dad had passed away recently, so [my son] was named after my father... I don’t even know what, really, the word is to describe it. It was just expanding: the empathy and compassion and the terror and the joy of it."

He added, "Having the future in your hands! And then having to explain to him – the one who was just in here [Legend] – 'Why are people angry? Why are people marching?' 'Well, you look like this...' It’s just heavy. Again, your show, you whittle down that kind of thing; you simplify what is happening to us. It’s really beautiful to see it, because you can’t really describe it. You can just feel it."

Glover went on to note that, while he and his wife have talked about continuing to expand their family, their next addition might be through adoption.

"I’ve actually had that thing where I’m like, 'Maybe I should just get a vasectomy and just freeze those assets,'" Glover detailed. "Because adopting kids, my family adopting kids ... and we actually have been talking about [it], because we have three boys so I’m like, 'Oh, it might be nice to get a girl in there.' So I think all those are great options. But it is hard."

Are you excited for the actor and his family? Let us know in the comments below!

Header photo courtesy of Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for LACMA