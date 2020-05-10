Community: Donald Glover Just Discovered He Was Left Out of the Cast’s Group Chat

Later this month, the cast of the beloved sitcom Community is getting back together on camera for the first time in a long time, in order to benefit charity during the pandemic. The cast of Community will join creator Dan Harmon for a virtual table read of the Season 5 episode "Cooperative Polygraphy." While the big event isn't being released until May 18th, it was already recorded this week. In fact, after the cast did their table read, Harmon, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jim Rash, and Donald Glover stuck around to record an episode of Joel McHale and Ken Jeong's Darkest Timeline podcast. During the cast's discussion, Glover learned a hard truth: he's not a part of the cast's group chat.

While chatting, Brown tells Jacobs to post a video in their group chat, which causes Glover to ask, "There's a group chat? I'm not in this group chat." Brown coly replied, "You're not in the group chat?" Glover responds, "I literally, after this, I literally was going to be like, 'We should have a group chat.' There's no group chat?!" Brown then added, "I think we assumed you were too busy, Donald." Glover clapped back, "So, y'all didn't put me in this group chat," which causes everyone to laugh. "Wow, it is kind of funny. Afterwards I was going to be like, 'I should start a group chat.' If I had started one, would you guys have told me there was one already?," Glover asked. As everyone keeps laughing, Jeong quips, "No, no we wouldn't. We wouldn't have said it." You can check out the podcast in the video above or click here.

It's no huge surprise that Glover would be the one left out considering he left the show in the middle of its fifth season and didn't return at all for the show's sixth and final season. In fact, the episode they recorded for the table read was one of Glover's last. As you may recall, "Cooperative Polygraphy" is a bottle episode, taking place entirely in the library at Greendale Community College after Pierce Hawthorne's (Chevy Chase) funeral. The entire study group is grilled by Pierce's estate executor, played by guest star Walton Goggins. Unfortunately, Goggins wasn't available to participate in the table read with the cast.

During the streamed event, fans will be asked to contribute to Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods, both of which are working hard to get meals to first responders and families in need.

The table read will be streamed on the Community YouTube page on Monday, May 18th at 2 pm PT.

