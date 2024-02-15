Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Escape From Order 66 Set Has Arrived (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro's latest Star Wars: The Vintage Collection release is a 4-pack inspired by Season 7 of The Clone Wars, and it's no coincidence that it's debuting here on ComicBook.com just days away from the Disney+ The Bad Batch Season 3 premiere on February 21st. The set includes 3.75-inch scale figures of Ahsoka Tano (Siege of Mandalore), R7-A7, CH-33P (Cheep) and RG-G1 (G-G) along with Ahoska Tano lightsaber accessories.

Specifically, the set is inspired by one of the most pivotal moments in Star Wars history. After the Order 66 Jedi purge was enacted, Ahsoka Tano teamed up with the droids in this set and succeeded in removing Clone Captain Rex's inhibitor chip, thereby freeing him from Palpatine's command. You'll be able to pick up the Escape From Order 66 TVC set starting today, February 15th at 10am PT / 1pm ET right here on Amazon, where it will be an exclusive pre-order priced at $64.99. It will arrive on your doorstep this Summer.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Cast and Release Date

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 stars Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad!) as the voice of every Bad Batch member and Michelle Ang (Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462) as Omega. The cast also includes Keisha Castle-Hughes (Whale Rider), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Noshir Dalal (It's Pony), and Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws).

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (Ahsoka, The Mandalorian), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) and Carrie Beck (Ahsoka, The Mandalorian), with Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance, Star Wars: Visions) as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) as senior producer. Rau is also the supervising director, with Corbett as the head writer.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 debuts its first three episodes on Wednesday, February 21st, on Disney+. Here's the entire episode release schedule:

Season 3 Episode Schedule: