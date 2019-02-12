‘Star Wars: Episode IX’: R2-D2 Wraps Filming

The Star Wars: Episode IX production gets closer and closer to completion, with Jimmy Vee, the actor who took over the part of R2-D2 from the late Kenny Baker, confirming on Twitter that he had completed his work on the film.

Vee shared a photo of the iconic duo while adding the caption, “It’s been a pleasure working with you,” while including the hashtag #AnthonyDaniels, the actor responsible for playing C-3PO.

Given the number of special effects that will be required to bring the film to life, the film is months away from being finished, though it would appear as though principal photography will be completed imminently. Daniels himself shared his goodbye from the set earlier this year.

The actor shared, “Today was 3PO’s last on Episode IX. He’s sad – so am I. But we’re so proud to have worked with such a lovely, talented cast & crew lead by [director] J.J. [Abrams] & [Lucasfilm president] Kathy [Kennedy]. I’ll miss everyone but I’m glad to know that we’ve been making something exceptional together, to share with the waiting world.”

A subsequent tweet added, “I’m so touched by all your messages. I admit, leaving the set on Monday needed a stiff upper lip. No problem for 3PO. But for me… Now your tweets keep that feeling alive, making me sadly happy. But when one door closes… Then, doors aren’t the only things you open. Are they.”

Daniels’ Twitter account has been the source of speculation among Star Wars fans, as tweets from earlier this month teased something exciting was on the way, yet they didn’t indicate what to expect.

“How strange. I am receiving images of something amazing coming towards us – travelling over decades through space and time – reaching out to all humans on this planet with its message,” the first message read. “What could it be? Should I be afraid? Should you? Stay tuned.”

Fans have yet to see an official photo from the film, with Lucasfilm film also denying us a title, with Daniels’ message sparking discussions about a title reveal. Days later, Daniels aimed to clear up any confusion while also causing even more conjecture.

“Everyone- except one – is looking the wrong way … But it’s getting closer… Amazing… Doesn’t seem to be the right shape for a movie title or trailer…,” his message read. “Can’t see an X or anything… Oh… The signal’s faded… I’m sure it’ll return… What can it be… Stay tuned… I will.”

He continued, “I have to rest, before I fall apart… But wait… Wait… I’m receiving a message from… T…R…A…V…………. Oh… signal fading……. Come back…. the One who got it?”

With Vee, Daniels, and other members of the cast having wrapped, we can expect new details about the film to be revealed shortly.

Star Wars: Episode IX hits theaters on December 20th.

Star Wars: Episode IX hits theaters on December 20th.