Star Wars: John Boyega Thought ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Was Going to Be Titled ‘Heirs to the Force’

Throughout the history of the Star Wars franchise, the films’ titles have been an important part of reflecting an installment’s thematic elements. The announcement of the title “The Phantom Menace” immediately intrigued audiences, leading to speculation about what that menace might be. The reveal of “The Last Jedi” caused fans to wonder if this referred to Luke Skywalker or Rey. With the latest film in the series earning the title “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” fans are attempting to discover how it will reflect the new film. Even star John Boyega was surprised by the title’s reveal, as he thought the film’s title would imply a passing of the torch to a new generation of heroes.

“I’ve got questions, man. I got questions,” Boyega shared with USA Today when asked about the title. “I thought it was going to be ‘Star Wars: Heirs to the Force.’ For some reason I just had that title in my head, that it would be something along those lines.”

Boyega isn’t the only one to have conjured his own theories about the film’s title, with a number of different rumored titles spreading across the internet over the last year. The actor, much like many fans, is also curious about who the title could be referring to.

“This is just very specific: ‘Rise of Skywalker.’ And I don’t know what it actually means,” Boyega admitted. “Bearing in mind that I’m a part of it, but there were certain changes to the script while we’re filming and I’m not in a lot of the scenes that Rey has with Kylo Ren. So my curiosity just hit the roof.”

Another newcomer to the saga, Joonas Suotamo, who plays Chewbacca, thinks the title is the perfect fit for this final chapter in the Skywalker Saga.

“It’s so mysterious,” Suotamo admitted. “It speaks to the promise that we’re going to see an end to this story that started in 1977.”

Anthony Daniels, who has starred as C-3PO in all nine films, had a much more humorous interpretation of the title.

“[It] means I’m out of a job,” Daniels joked. “It means I can eat what I want, I don’t have to worry about staying slim or whatever. And it means that there are more places to go in the galaxy where more people will meet other people, more villains, more creatures, more aliens. … It’s just you might not see C-3PO there.”

Fans will find out what Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker means when the film lands in theaters on December 20th.

