Star Wars: Colin Trevorrow Reveals How His Scrapped Episode IX Impacted Jurassic World Dominion

Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow parted ways with the galaxy far, far away back in 2017 when Lucasfilm announced he would no longer be helming Star Wars: Episode IX, though the overall experience didn't come without its learning lessons, with Trevorrow recently detailing the ways in which his time at Lucasfilm impacted Jurassic World Dominion. While his Episode IX plans were ultimately scrapped, Trevorrow noted that the experience of crafting that abandoned story gave him valuable insight into how to revive beloved elements of a franchise and weave together a narrative that also embraces fresh elements. Jurassic World Dominion lands in theaters on June 10th.

"What I appreciate about having worked on Star Wars is that I really got a practice run at making a new version of something we loved when we were kids and bringing it to a satisfying conclusion," Trevorrow shared with Total Film, per GamesRadar. "So I felt like I got a master's degree in that, during that time. And I took so much of what I learned, and also so many of the people who I worked with -- Kevin Jenkins was our production designer on this. So many people who I met on that project came over and worked on Dominion, so I can't feel anything but good about it, because it allowed us to make the film we made now."

In this regard, while some fans might be disappointed that they never got to see Trevorrow's Episode IX, knowing that it ultimately helped the development of Dominion might seem like a valid tradeoff for some audiences.

This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely, and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe.

Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live -- and hunt -- alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, propels the more than $5 billion franchise into daring, uncharted territory, featuring never-seen dinosaurs, breakneck action, and astonishing new visual effects.

