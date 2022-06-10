✖

While some movies had a rough time at the domestic box office this weekend, others are thriving at the international box office. Jurassic World Dominion is finally hitting theatres in the U.S. next week, but it's already out in certain international markets. According to Collider, Dominion is looking at a $50 million debut from 15 international markets. Currently, the film has made nearly $26 million.

South Korea earned Jurassic World Dominion $8.4 million and Mexico came in with $2.9 million while Italy earned $1.9 million. Dominion made $1.4 million in Hong Kong and $1.3 million in Brazil while Argentina, Chile, and Peru brought mid-to-high six figures through Friday.

Dominion's predecessor, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, earned $1,308,467,944 at the worldwide box office in 2018, making it the 16th-highest grossing movie of all time. Before that, Jurassic World made $1,017,673,342 at the worldwide box office to become the 9th-highest. While the new movie has a long way to go to beat the ones that came before, it's expected to have a good opening weekend in the United States next week.

Jurassic World Dominion is set to star Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing as well as Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). The film also features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Emmy-nominee Mamoudou Athie (Oh Jerome, No), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and DeWanda Wise (She's Gotta Have It). Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Goldblum, who compared making Dominion to attending a high school reunion.

"It's great. I've never been to a high school reunion or a school reunion, but I can imagine it's not... I think I'm spoiled. It's not going to be this good," Goldblum shared. "Because we had such an unforgettable, life-changing time. We were directed by Steven Spielberg. We wound up in a movie that became popular, that people got a big kick out of over the last couple of decades. I see their excited faces. It made a big difference, changed our lives, and my friendship with them changed my life, so seeing them... It really did, and seeing them again was unbelievable."

He added, "And we were like, '... Here we are. Remember when... And here's our assignment. We've got to do something that doesn't let anybody down, including ourselves. How do we do that?' Luckily, we had our great guide and director Colin Trevorrow, who had been thinking about it for a long time, had come up with something with Emily Carmichael, and we did it."

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in the United States on June 10th.