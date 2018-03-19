Daisy Ridley Has No Idea About ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

It seems like everyone wants to know something, ANYTHING, about the plot for Star Wars: Episode IX. But at this point, no one has a clue: not you, not me, and not even Daisy Ridley.

The actor spoke with the RadioTimes, intimating that only J.J. Abrams has the answers at this point.

“Is there a sequel? Oh my god!” joked Ridley, teasing she hadn’t even heard of Episode IX. “I’ve heard nothing about it. I hopefully will soon.”

Ridley spoke about how there was little downtime between the promotion of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the production of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, revealing that there’s much more downtime before filming begins on Episode IX.

“It’s interesting, because after the first one came out we literally went straight into the next one, so there was no time to think about it,” Ridley said. “And now I’m like, ‘Huh, I wonder what I’m going to be doing for six months.’”

Many fans are curious about the events of The Last Jedi and how they will play into Star Wars: Episode IX. After Abrams’ first film in the franchise set up the mystery of Rey’s lineage and parents, writer and director Rian Johnson provided a hard truth for Ridley’s character in his film.

Rey was revealed to be “a nobody,” forcing the character to stand on her own two feet and destroying every YouTube theory on the Internet in one fell swoop.

“For me, if Rey had gotten the answer that, ‘Oh yeah, you’re related to so and so. Here’s your place in this story,’ that would be the easiest thing she could possibly hear,” Johnson said on the Empire Film Podcast. “The hardest thing to hear is, ‘Nope, this is not going to define you… and in fact, Kylo is going to use this to try and undercut your confidence so that you’ll feel you have to lean on him for your identity. And in this moment, you’re gonna have to make the choice to stand on your own two feet… to find your own identity in this story.’ That seemed just dramatically to be the thing that was most potent to throw to Rey in that moment.”

We’ll see if Abrams walks back that reveal and adds another shocking twist to the sequel trilogy when Star Wars: Episode IX premieres in theaters on December 20, 2019.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now available on Digital HD, and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on March 27th.