‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Star Richard E. Grant Hasn’t Told His Family His Character’s Name

Star Wars fans are hoping to get any details they can about Star Wars: Episode IX, including information about new characters that will be joining the series. Richard E. Grant will be starring in the new film and, according to the actor, he hasn’t even been able to give his family details about the role.

“Yes, I am in the last Star Wars. I have no idea [if I’ll be recognizable] because I’ve not even been allowed to tell my family what the name of my character is,” Grant shared with The Graham Norton Show [H/T Express]. “If I told you I would get fired. We’re not even allowed to take the script home. There is a lot of security.”

Based on these comments, it could be inferred that whatever Grant’s character might be, he isn’t aware if it’s a famous character from a corner of galaxy far, far away, as he is unable to ask people unfamiliar with the story if they know who his character is.

One of the earliest theories about Grant’s role in the film was that he was playing Grand Admiral Thrawn, a character who debuted in a series of Star Wars novels and was incorporated into Star Wars Rebels. Grant’s intimidating acting presence and the compelling nature of Thrawn seemed like a perfect fit for the character’s debut, though the actor has refuted those theories.

During a podcast appearance last year, Grant’s recollection of the casting process implied that he could be playing a member of the military.

“I got sent a 10-page generic sort of, I think, it was an interrogation scene clearly from a 1940s British B-picture because the references were not Star Wars and the language was something that my grandfather would have spoken in and I thought, you know, the three contrasting scenes that you were supposed to show as much versatility you could muster in a self-taping situation,” the actor shared with the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “So I did that and sent it off and it goes into cyberspace and you don’t even think about it again because it’s what actors, you know, what you do all the time, you audition, send stuff out and never hear [back].”

Both the Galactic Empire and the First Order drew heavy inspiration from real-world military organizations, as compared to the ragtag organizations like the Rebel Alliance or the Resistance, which could mean his character belongs to one of the nefarious groups.

Fans will learn more about Grant’s character when Star Wars: Episode IX hits theaters this December.

