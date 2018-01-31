Star Wars: Andy Serkis On Snoke’s Possible Return in ‘Episode IX’

After years of fan theories and speculation, many fans were disappointed to see their ideas for Supreme Leader Snoke literally cut down in the latest Star Wars movie. It’s not that they were wrong, it’s just that those theories didn’t matter.

But Andy Serkis is now opening up about his role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and whether or not he’ll be back for the next film in the Skywalker saga.

“Look, it’s Star Wars, so you never know how life, or whether life can be come back to or not. Whether you can be resuscitated or brought back,” Serkis said to /Film. “I was shocked. Dramatically, it felt absolutely right for that moment in the film, so I didn’t question it. I just think it’s a very, very important scene, so I didn’t question it. But I do, I know it’s left fans feeling like, that they were really searching for something there. And what I’m saying is, who knows?”

Some fans have theorized that Snoke would somehow reappear in Star Wars: Episode IX, probably setting themselves up for even more disappointment. But with J.J. Abrams returning to the director’s chair after establishing the character in The Force Awakens, it’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility.

But Serkis has yet to speak with Abrams about a possible return. The director is likely finishing story details for Episode IX with writer Chris Terrio before the film goes into production later this year.

Snoke’s return would definitely undercut the most dramatic moments from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but some fans would likely be ok with that as writer and director Rian Johnson seemingly undercut some of the mysteries established in The Force Awakens.

But Snoke was never more than a looming figurehead of evil, and his past was never the subject of plot points in either film. Regardless, that’s not going to stop ten thousand YouTube videos dissecting every little detail about the character and what it means in the overall Star Wars universe.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters.