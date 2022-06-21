Star Wars: Ethan Hawke Still Trying to Join Franchise, Shares Praise of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ethan Hawke has been having a pretty good year with Moon Knight, The Northman, and now The Black Phone, so you'd think he'd want to push his luck even further. The actor previously tried to start a campaign to get himself a coveted Star Wars role back on Conan in 2014. Hawke considers himself a Star Wars superfan and the role would probably be a dream come true. But, now it seems that Hawke still hasn't given up that dream and thinks that Lucasfilm is waiting to give him the right role and even praised Obi-Wan Kenobi.

"Isn't it amazing? I mean, I did a hard public pitch! I know, and I see all these great people in these things and I could have played that part. I could have played that part. I guess somebody up there doesn't like me," Hawke told Screen Rant. "I think they've got something-- what I make myself feel better is I think they've got something really good in mind."

The most recent Star Wars project to make its debut is Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiere their epic season finale that should hopefully tie up all the loose ends. Hawke has been watching the series and reveals that he thinks Lucasfilm is waiting to give him a good role before revealing his love for the series "Exactly. I want something really good. But I am enjoying the new Obi-Wan series." Hopefully, Hawke does show up in a Star Wars project sometime in the future, but for now we can enjoy his stint on Marvel Studios' Moon Knight.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be the first time Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen return to their iconic Star Wars roles since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. McGregor's titular Jedi will take on Christensen's Darth Vader for what's technically the first time, and in a recent interview with Variety it seems that the star thought meeting the iconic villain face-to-face was terrifying.

"Yeah, I've never worked with Darth Vader before because he didn't exist," McGregor reveals. "At the very end of Episode III we see him sort of being born, I suppose, but I hadn't worked with him and I hadn't worked with Storm Troopers. We worked with Clone Troopers, but mainly they weren't there. They were put in afterwards. So it was kind of cool. I had all these flashbacks to being young… seeing Darth Vader coming at you is pretty terrifying. I don't care who you are! Even if you know it's Hayden [Christensen] in there. You know it's still quite scary seeing that face come at you."

Lucasfilm and the streaming service describe the series as follows: "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire." The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie. The first five episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming exclusively on Disney+.

