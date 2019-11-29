Star Wars Fans Can Get Paid $1000 for Watching the Saga

CableTV.com, a site dedicated to comparing TV providers and providing how-to guides for technology, wants to pay one lucky fan to engage in a Star Wars movie marathon. According to a press release, the site is looking to hire a “couch potato Jedi master” and pay them $1,000 to watch the ten Star Wars films back-to-back before the upcoming theatrical release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 20th. Applications opened last week, and will run through December 11, when the site will select the fan who will get paid to watch hours and hours of their favorite movies.

You can find more information, along with the application form, at their website.

“Our goal is to hire a Star Wars-crazed fan who can help us generate excitement over the release of the next big film this winter, as well as give us new perspectives and opinions on the 42-year saga with their unique insights and expertise,” the site says. “We’re hiring a professional Star Wars nerd to watch all ten Star Wars films for $1,000. This means making some fast, fun cash while hangin’ on the couch rewatching your favorites (and taking some notes for us along the way). For the candidate selected for this role, we’ll be sending a care package with every Star Wars film on Blu-Ray along with an array of other fun Star Wars-themed gear.”

Applications are open now through December 11th, 2019 at 7 p.m. EST.

At the D3 Expo earlier this year, filmmaker J.J. Abrams offered some additional details about what fans can expect from the new film. “The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he said. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.

Star Wars is also headed to the Disney+ streaming service. The Mandalorian is now streaming on DIsney+. A show following Obi-Wan Kenobi is in the works, with Ewan MacGregor returning to the role. A series about Rogue One‘s Cassian Andor is also in development.