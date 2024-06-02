Star Wars: The Acolyte's Newest Featurette Showcases Fight Scenes

Star Wars: The Acolyte is debuting on Disney+ in just a few days, and the new show is set during the High Republic era. In honor of the upcoming series, the official social media accounts for Star Wars have been sharing various featurettes about the project ranging from a conversation between the show's creator, Leslye Headland, and Davie Filoni to the cast talking about their experience making the show. The latest featurette takes a being-the-scenes look at some of the show's fight sequences.

"The cast and crew of #TheAcolyte take us behind the fight sequences of the new Star Wars Original series. See the action in the two-episode premiere, streaming Tuesday on @disneyplus," Star Wars captioned the video on Instagram. You can check in out below:

Rebecca Henderson Talks Weilding the Lightwhip in The Acolyte:

The Acolyte is set to feature the live-action debut of the lightwhip AKA the lightsaber whip, a modified lightsaber with one or more plasma blades in flexible containment shields. The character best known for using this weapon is Jedi Knight Vernestra Rwoh, who is making her debut in live-action in The Acolyte and being played by Rebecca Henderson. ComicBook recently spoke with Henderson, and she talked about getting to wield the weapon.

"The training wasn't that different," Henderson explained when asked if the lightwhip training differs from lightsaber training. "But I suppose the lightwhip is very dangerous," she added while pretending to get her head cut off. "The training wasn't different, but so much wrist work, so much wrist. As you can see in the shot, I'm going behind me. So it's something that I'm not seeing in front of me."

"They did, yeah," Henderson confirmed when asked if new VFX was created to make the lightwhip work. "No, I don't," she admitted with a laugh when asked if she knew how it was done behind the scenes. "It's not my department. But I didn't see it until recently. The new clip that they released was the first time I've seen the full, you know, the prongs of the thing go up ... I was like, 'It's awesome!'"

What Is The Acolyte About?

Set during The High Republic, Star Wars: The Acolyte delivers an investigation into a mysterious string of crimes, which pits a Jedi master against his former apprentice in a race to uncover the truth. The more that the pair learn about the situation, the darker their journey becomes, as they confront things that darker than either of them could have imagined.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Star Wars: The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4th.

Star Wars: The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4th.