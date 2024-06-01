Star Wars: The Acolyte's Wookiee Jedi Getting Spinoff Comic

Star Wars: The Acolyte is debuting on Disney+ next week, and it is set in the High Republic era, which is about 100 years before the events of the prequels. Some existing characters from the page are being brought into live-action for the series in addition to many franchise newcomers. One character many fans are excited to meet is Kelnacca, and Jedi and Wookiee played by Joonas Suotamo, who took over the role of Chewbacca from Peter Mayhew in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In addition to debuting on The Acolyte, Kelnacca will also be getting his own Marvel comic.

According to Gizmodo, Marvel Comics will be releasing Kelnacca's comic after the first season of The Acolyte comes to an end, and it promises to delve further into the character's history. Star Wars: The Acolyte – Kelnacca #1 is a one-shot written by Cavan Scott with art by Marika Cresta. The story will "bridge the gap between The High Republic novels and comics to The Acolyte itself."

"It's been so exciting to draw a line from The Acolyte back to The High Republic era we've been building in comics, books, audio and animation," Scott told io9. "Kelnacca is the perfect character to bridge the gap between the time of Leslye Headland's spectacular series to the age of Starlight Beacon, the threat of Marchion Ro, and the marauding Nihil. In this comic, we will learn more about one of the most intriguing aspects of Kelnacca's design: the meaning behind those mysterious tattoos. Along the way we'll see the struggle of a Padawan and a master who is stoic, wise, and, ultimately, a true practitioner of Light and Life."

You can check out the main cover and two variant covers for Kelnacca's comic below:

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What Is The Acolyte About?

Set during The High Republic, Star Wars: The Acolyte delivers an investigation into a mysterious string of crimes, which pits a Jedi master against his former apprentice in a race to uncover the truth. The more that the pair learn about the situation, the darker their journey becomes, as they confront things that darker than either of them could have imagined.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Star Wars: The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4th.

