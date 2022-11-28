Star Wars: What's the Next Movie or TV Show After Andor?

When it comes to Disney franchises, fans always have mixed reactions to the conclusion of a movie or TV series, as we're disappointed the adventure has come to an end yet we're excited that this means a new project is right around the corner, sometimes even seeing a post-credits scene teasing that new adventure. After 12 thrilling episodes, Star Wars: Andor concluded last week, leaving fans to look to the future of the galaxy far, far away for how we'll next be able to get our fill of intergalactic adventures. While some Star Wars projects have confirmed release dates, there's also some uncertainty surrounding anticipated projects, so we're here to break down what projects fans can look forward to.

As far as confirmed release dates are concerned, the only definitive date on the Lucasfilm schedule is Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which currently touts a January 4, 2023 release date. The series was originally slated to land on Disney+ earlier this fall, which would have seen new episodes airing alongside the live-action adventures of Andor. Also on the docket for animated series, a second season of Star Wars: Visions is expected in the coming months, as is the new animated series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.

When Does The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere?

Fans got their first look at the new season of The Mandalorian earlier this year at Star Wars Celebration, with the continued adventures of Din Djarin set to be the next live-action Star Wars series to get new episodes on Disney+. Later this week, Lucasfilm will have a panel at CCXP in Brazil, which will likely bring with it new details about Season 3 of the series and potentially also see the official reveal of a teaser or trailer. Season 3 of The Mandalorian is expected to release in early 2023.

What's the next Star Wars TV series?

There are multiple new Star Wars series that fans are looking forward to, including Star Wars: Ahsoka, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and Star Wars: The Acolyte. All three series are in various stages of production, but based on when those productions started, Ahsoka looks to be the next project to hit Disney+. Both rumors and reports seem to target that both Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew could potentially debut in 2023, while The Acolyte might not be unveiled until 2024. Lucasfilm is also developing the TV series Star Wars: Lando, though with few updates being confirmed about that project since its announcement in 2020, it also might not be coming until 2024.

What's the next Star Wars movie?

Unfortunately for Star Wars fans, the future of big-screen adventures in the galaxy far, far away is a bit cloudier. Disney currently has release dates set for untitled Star Wars movies, which are December 22, 2023, December 19, 2025, and December 17, 2027. What those films are, however, is yet to be confirmed.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron from Patty Jenkins was announced in 2020 as being the next film from the studio, but various reports have noted that this project has been delayed indefinitely. Filmmaker Taika Waititi was also announced to be developing a film for the franchise, as was Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, though it's unclear when either of those projects could be released.

In recent months, both Damon Lindelof and Shawn Levy were reported to be developing their own Star Wars films, yet with neither of those films officially confirmed by Lucasfilm, there's still a chance that whatever they are planning could end up falling apart, much like various other reported films that were being developed at the studio. Similarly, Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson is still reportedly attached to a trilogy of new Star Wars films, a plan first announced back in 2017 and one that has not seen official updates, yet both he and Lucasfilm representatives have claimed that narrative could still happen so long as production schedules align.

