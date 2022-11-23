Andor Ending Explained: Why Cassian Finally Earns His Place In The Rebellion

Andor Episode 12 brought Season 1 to end, and the finale was as tense and cathartic in its resolutions as many Star Wars fans had hoped. The chase that Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) was fleeing since Episode 1 finally came full-circle: Cassian had to return to his home turf of Ferrix to see his mother Maarva (Fiona Shaw) put to rest, as well as deal with various factions of the law, the Empire, and Rebellion, who were all gunning for him. There was also the matter of saving his friends like Bix (Adria Arjona) and Brasso (Joplin Sibtain), who were caught in the crossfire.

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW

What Happens at the End of Andor Season 1?

In the end, Cassian Andor managed to outwit everyone who had a target on his back, and get his friends to safety. However, Cassian was assured at that point that Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) would never leave him free to roam the galaxy as a loose end – not when Cassian could identify his face. The events of Andor Season 1 left Luthen more exposed than ever, and mitigating that threat was his top priority.

After getting Bix and co. to the safety of a ship, Cassian made the bold move of going back in and getting to Luthen's ship before the Rebel leader could escape the chaos of the riot at Maarva's funeral. However, instead of getting the drop on Luthen and shooting first (as we know he is wont to do), Cassian actually lays down his blaster and lets Luthen know he has no plays left and is surrending to Luthen's ultimate decision: kill Cassian, or 'take him in."

Andor Ending Explained: Why Cassain Earns His Place As A Rebel

The finale episode of Andor is as tense and action-packed as anything we saw in the series – and that's saying alot. However much of the actual character development of Cassian Andor is notably understated in the episode – as it arguably was across the entire season.

While Maarva's final message to the people of Ferrix was a rousing speech of rebellion and hope, Cassian was busy sneaking around and trying to save his friends. Even though he might not of shown it, Maarva's speech – about how Ferrix was able to ignore the Empire for so long, to their own ultimate detriment – was overheard by Cassian. His adopted mother's parting words – not to mention the legacy of her life – finally did drive home what Cassian couldn't hear earlier in the season, during the last arguement he had with Maarva: a greater duty than just taking some money and running and hiding and living for themselves.

It wasn't just Maarva's speech: over the course of Andor Season 1, Cassian tried to adhere to his loner code and insulate himself from attachments and caring – especially after finally accepting that any ties to his original home (his sister) were truly gone. However, the Empire's injustice found him and those close to him at ever turn – especially when he was thrown in prison and forced into indentured servitude on a technicality. In short: Cassian had it literally and figuratively beaten into him that the Empire was a problem that was not going away, and the finale is the moment he crosses over from being a calculating schemer to a true Rebel fighting for a greater good: namely by making saving his friends his top priority.

What Does Cassian Andor Mean When He Tells Luthen "Kill Me or Take Me In"?

The final exchange of dialogue between Cassian and Luthen has Cassian offer an ultimatum: "Kill me, or take me in."

While some viewers may think Cassian was challenging Luthen to either kill him or arrest him, the thematic arc of Andor Season 1 – plus everything we know about Season 2 – says different. By "take me in," Cassian means Luthen shoudl take him into the true network of Rebel Alliance operatives he has at work – a network we know Luthen will do truly dark deeds to build, nuture, and protect. The first story arc of Andor saw Luthen see Cassian as a truly unique and special prospect for recruitment, but Cassian was far too selfish and cynical to join up. After the heist on Aldani, and his time incarcerated in Narkina 5, Cassian knows how serious the threat of the Empire is – and how illusionary and semblance of normalcy or safety is. He is, at last, a true believer in the Rebellion.

How Andor Season 2 Begins

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Andor Season 1 was all about the story of how Cassian Andor joined the Rebel Alliance; Season 2 is already in production, and will follow Cassian and co. operating as full-fledged Rebel agents.

It's been revaled that Andor Season 2 will also follow the mini-arcs structure of Season 1 across another 12 episodes total. It's also been hinted that each arc could jump in time through the five-year span between where the series begins, and where Cassian dies stealing the Death Star plans in Rogue One.

Andor Episode 12's post-credits scene also seems to galavanize the Season 2 story, as it's confirmed that the work at Narkina 5 Cassian and his fellow prisoner Ruescott Melshi are determined to expose was indeed construction of the Death Star. Now Cassian has some deep, rich, reasoning for spending Andor Season 2 following the secret of Narkina 5 all the way to Galen Erso in Rogue One.