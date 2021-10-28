Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Open for General Bookings

Star Wars fans everywhere can now book their voyage on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the unique new Star Wars-themed hotel/experience at Walt Disney World Resort. Disney has opened up reservations for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to the general public after nearly a month-long window of early booking windows limited to passholders, Vacation Club members, and other exclusive groups. As of press time, cabins and/or suites were still available for most two-day “trips” in April, May, June, and onwards. Unlike normal Disney vacations, guests can’t book a trip via the Internet. Instead, they’ll need to call (407) 939-5271 to book a trip.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a unique Disney experience that takes place outside of Disney’s Hollywood Studios park at Walt Disney World. The two-night “voyage” is set on a starcruiser in the Star Wars universe and features interactions with various characters and personalities of the Star Wars universe. Visitors are encouraged to get into character and dress for the part, with several different storylines playing out over the course of the voyage depending on the visitor’s choices, as well as several planned activities designed to increase your immersion into the Star Wars universe.. The experience also features a trip to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge area of Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Prices for the experience range from $749 to $1,209 per night depending on the number of guests booked for the voyage. Other add-ons are also available, such as a dinner at the captain’s table on the ship.

Early bookings for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser were plagued with issues, in part because Disney opted to require bookings by phone instead of the Internet. After a rough opening day, the early bookings seemed to go smoothly and no issues have been reported on Twitter or elsewhere as booking for the hotel opened up to the general public.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will open on March 1, 2022. You can book your two-night trip by calling Disney’s reservation hotline at (407) 939-5271.