Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Fans Face Rough Reservation Process During First Booking Window

Fans trying to sign up for the newest Disney Parks experience are reporting major wait times and other frustrations during an early booking window. Earlier today, Disney started accepting reservations for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser for Annual Passholders, Disney Vacation Club members, and Club 33 members. But while only a select number of Disney fans were eligible to book their trip on the unique Star Wars experience, it seems that Disney is experiencing some major issues as they try to handle the glut of would-be Starcruiser passengers. Many passholders experienced up to a two-hour wait time to book their reservations, while others were told that the booking specialists were at capacity and to call back later. However, other passholders were elated when their reservations did go through and it appears that Disney is continuing to take bookings throughout this morning. The early bookings are only for trips from March 1 to May 4 of 2022, which gives them the opportunity to be among the first to try out this brand new kind of Disney experience.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a unique Disney experience that takes place outside of Disney’s Hollywood Studios park at Walt Disney World. The two-night “voyage” is set on a starcruiser in the Star Wars universe and features interactions with various characters and personalities of the Star Wars universe. Visitors are encouraged to get into character and dress for the part, with several different storylines playing out over the course of the voyage depending on the visitor’s choices, as well as several planned activities designed to increase your immersion into the Star Wars universe.. The experience also features a trip to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge area of Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Prices for the experience range from $749 to $1,209 per night depending on the number of guests booked for the voyage. Other add-ons are also available, such as a dinner at the captain’s table on the ship.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will open on March 1, 2022. Bookings for the general public will open on October 28 through Disney’s website and phone line.