Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Behind-the-Scenes Special Airing Tonight on Freeform

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is officially open for business in both Disneyland and Disney World, which means fans can now experience the immersive Star Wars attraction and feel like they’re a part of the famous galaxy far, far away. In honor of Galaxy’s Edge, which is the “largest single-themed land in Disney Parks history,” Freeform is airing a behind-the-scenes special about the attraction tonight (September 29th). It’s no surprise Disney is attempting to appeal to a wider audience considering attendance at California’s park has been lower than expected. The official Star Wars account on Twitter posted a trailer for the upcoming special earlier today:

Travel to a galaxy far, far away on @FreeformTV. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the planet of Batuu during @StarWars: Galaxy’s Edge – Adventure Awaits this Sunday 8p/7c on @FreeformTV. pic.twitter.com/sGEsvRKTi6 — Star Wars (@starwars) September 28, 2019

“Travel to a galaxy far, far away on @FreeformTV. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the planet of Batuu during @StarWars: Galaxy’s Edge – Adventure Awaits this Sunday 8p/7c on @FreeformTV,” they wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Per the press release, “Freeform will give viewers an exciting behind-the-scenes look at the new lands at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in Southern California with a two-hour special, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Adventure Awaits, premiering Sunday, September 29th, at 8 p.m. ET. Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, the immersive and exclusive television event will allow audiences to explore the epic new lands and learn more about how this new planet of Batuu came to life. With celebrity guests including Kaley Cuoco, Keegan-Michael Key, Jay Leno, Sarah Hyland, Miles Brown, and more, Walt Disney Imagineers and Disney Cast Members share how they helped bring Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to life with fascinating insider details.”

It adds, “The special will follow Neil Patrick Harris as he meets up with Keegan-Michael Key for some laughs in Oga’s Cantina and takes a tour of Batuu. Sarah Hyland learns about the tensions between the First Order and the Resistance and creates her own droid at the Droid Depot. Jay Leno explores Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, inside and out, and Kaley Cuoco takes a special sneak peek inside the incredible upcoming attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.”

While the attraction at Disneyland is now officially open, fans still have a lot to look forward to at both parks, as Rise of the Resistance will debut at Walt Disney World on December 5th and at Disneyland on January 17, 2020.

Tune in tonight for the premiere of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Adventure Awaits on Freeform at 8p/7c.