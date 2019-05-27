Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Comic Reveals A New Hope Backstory

Tie-in comic Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, released ahead of the soon to open theme park expansion at the Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts, reveals a mini-prequel to Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope.

Galaxy's Edge #2 returns to the end of the Clone Wars. On the planet Mygeeto, Jedi Master Ki-Adi-Mundi is murdered by Stormtroopers commanded to execute Order 66. In present day, a First Order officer confronts legendary Ithorian Dok-Ondar in his Den of Antiquities, a shop containing unique galactic artifacts located within Black Spire Outpost on the remote planet Batuu.

The officer holds the lightsaber once belonged to Ki-Adi-Mundi. He ignites the blue laser sword as he threatens Dok-Ondar, who says he's simply a humble store proprietor with nothing but respect for the First Order.

"Your den is renowned across the galaxy for being the place to acquire just about any relic or symbol of consequence... for the right price," the officer says. "The type of place Resistance spies might seek out if they were looking for something to help turn the tide of the war — a Jedi weapon perhaps."

Unbeknownst to the pack of First Order Stormtroopers, a video droid has been planted among Dok-Ondar's many treasures.

"A new dawn is coming, Dok-Ondar. And it won't be long before owning Jedi weapons will once again be a crime with consequences."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

In Batuu's spaceport, the confrontation is watched by a trio of thieves: Kendoh, Wooro, and Remex, a Clawdite capable of shapeshifting. The thieves seek a fabled relic feared by even Dok-Ondar, and hope his encounter with the First Order will spook him into take the relic out of hiding for relocation.

Both Remex and Kendoh hope to win the other half of the relic to score enough credits to get out of dodge, far from the First Order.

Back on Mygeeto, years ago, Vice Chairman Anolo of the Banking Clan plans to wage war against the Hutts for access to their smuggling routes. Anolo has cybernetic ally enhanced a Givin, a species known for their mathematical prowess, as a code breaker. Anolo has Ki-Adi-Mundi's lightsaber on display as a prize — and a reminder of the extinct Jedi, who "focused on the wrong kind of power."

The meeting is interrupted from sniper fire by Greedo. His accomplice, Takvaa, says Jabba the Hutt made a mistake putting Greedo in charge of the operation.

"One thing you should know about me, Takvaa," Greedo says, leaping into action, "is that I never miss."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

He scoffs: Boba Fest was originally considered for the mission. The missed shot flushed out the target, allowing Greedo and Takvaa to initiate an assault.

Anolo commands his forces to defend against the attack from the Hutt. He cannot let the Givin fall into their hands lest they tip the balance of the trade wars.

The Givin realizes the assassination attempt drove them to a less protected area of the compound, away from most of Anolo's guards. As Greedo and Takvaa open fire on Anolo's armed forces, he commands the Givin be captured alive and taken to Jabba. Greedo executes Anolo and abducts his prize codebreaker.

The Givin calculates the odds of escape at less than ten percent. When Greedo threatens to kill the annoying Givin, he calls his bluff: Jabba knows the Givin's brain is synced to the Imperial algorithm that generates security codes, and his possessing priceless information highly prized by the smuggling business ensures his being kept alive.

As Anolo's forces close in and Greedo's odds of survival quickly drop, the Rodian ignites the lightsaber and uses it to slice the office's window to pieces. He commands Barada to ready the Skiff.

Greedo launches his grappling hook and orders the Givin to slide across to the Skiff, ignoring his calculations warning against putting that much weight on the line. The Givin takes the grappling hook and the line quickly snaps, sending the Givin to his death.

Within Jabba's palace on Tatooine, Jabba is disappointed Greedo caused the death of one of his favorite enforcers, Takvaa, and takes Greedo to task for costing him the Givin codebreaker who would have made Jabba billions of credits.

"Greedo, you have disappointed me for the last time... and the fall from my favorite is so very steep," Jabba says, as Greedo is just moments away from being dropped into the Rancor pit.

Greedo presents the one-of-a-kind lightsaber of Ki-Adi-Mundi, hoping it's enough to fetch at least some credits. But Jabba is unimpressed with "obsolete Jedi trinkets," and Greedo is spared only through the intervention of Dok-Ondar. He's there to purchase a Dianoga pup and will pay double if allowed to purchase the lightsaber.

"It seems Dok-Ondar's generosity has saved you... for now," Jabba says. "I would have just scrapped the crinking thing. Both crinking things."

But Jabba's mercy isn't free, and he has another task for Greedo: one last chance to restore Jabba's faith.

"Let's see how you can handle a simple bounty," Jabba says. Greedo swears he won't fail this time as he sets out into the Tatooine desert.

It would be Greedo's final bounty. In a Mos Eisley cantina, the bounty hunter who "never misses" would be shot and killed when attempting to claim his bounty on Han Solo.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Back in present day, Dok-Ondar holds Ki-Adi-Mundi's lightsaber and says it has survived its owner. It has outlasted the fall of Republics and Empires. And it will outlast the First Order.

As the Sergeant Stormtrooper and his goons depart, Dok-Ondar says the encounter was too close. "If Kylo Ren and the First Order ever discovered the Sith relic... it would be far too much power in the wrong hands."

Dok-Ondar announces his plan to relocate the relic someplace safer tomorrow night. He doesn't know Kendoh, Wooro, and Remex are watching.

"That's the relic that's going to make us rich," Kendoh says. "You heard the Ithorian — we move to snatch it tomorrow night."

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge #3 releases June 26 and will feature Hondo Ohnaka, who will be realized in the form of a lifelike animatronic housed within the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens May 31 at the Disneyland Resort and August 29 at Disney's Hollywood Studios as part of the Walt Disney World Resort.