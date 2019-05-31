Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Includes Major Hidden Indiana Jones Easter Eggs

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is teeming with details, packing in a lot of personality and narrative in every nook and cranny. The merchant areas are some of the most immersive areas, making the park guests feel like they’re exploring one of the strange bazaars in the galaxy. And it’s in those details where the park snuck in some awesome Easter eggs for the die-hard Lucasfilm fan.

Black Spire Outpost serves as the home to two major Indiana Jones props, hidden in plain sight in Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities. While your eye might be drawn to the legacy Lightsabers on sale in the back, or the baby Sarlacc housed in the display jar, you should look up and examine all the artifacts being exhibited.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One such item is the head piece inspired by Mola Ram, the heart-ripping villain of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

And tucked away on the other side of the shop is the Ark of the Covenant from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. It’s not exactly on full display, yet another piece of mislabeled “junk” obscured by a bunch of crates that Dok-Ondar has also procured. But if you know what you’re looking for, you can see the Ark tucked away from less curious eyes.

These two details just go to show how far Disney Parks went in creating a land that would not only be immersive for fans, but was also packed with many details that would make the die hards geek out. Indiana Jones, while far removed from the Star Wars franchise, continues Harrison Ford’s iconic legacy on film. The franchise remains popular among fans for its death-defying adventures, mysterious relics, and interesting characters.

Maybe they’ll sneak in a crystal skull or the Holy Grail in somewhere around there – if they aren’t already there.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is now open at Disneyland, and will be open at Walt Disney World in August.