Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Opening Dates Revealed

Disneyland and Walt Disney World are currently developing Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a massive, immersive experience that will transport guests to the galaxy far, far away. During the Walt Disney Company’s 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that the attraction would open in Disneyland on May 31st and in Disney World on August 29th.

“This remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but its prominence was bypassed by the rise of hyperspace travel,” Disney previously described of the planet Batuu, which debuts at Galaxy’s Edge. “Now home to those who prefer to stay out of the mainstream, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders, and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space. It’s also a convenient safe haven for those intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order. While Batuu may be new to us, it is clearly already familiar to many characters from the Star Wars saga as a stepping off point for epic adventures.”

Over on D23, new details were shared about the attraction, noting that these initial opening dates were considered “Phase One,” with “Phase Two” likely opening late summer and late fall.

The site described, “When you first arrive at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on opening day for phase one, you’ll have the opportunity to take in the sights, sounds, and experiences of Batuu—from the local watering hole, Oga’s Cantina, to the thrilling new attraction Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, which places you in control of the most famous ship in the galaxy as you live out your very own Star Wars story.”

It added, “Later this year, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will open for phase two—and you’ll find yourself in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance as you experience the most ambitious, immersive, and advanced attraction ever. The land is opening in phases so that guests can sooner enjoy the unique, out-of-this-world experiences that will only be found at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.”

Another interesting point about these opening dates is that guests won’t need anything more than their standard admission tickets to access the area, though space in those areas will be limited, requiring guests to make a reservation to gain entry to the park.

These details seem to imply that these initial opening dates serve as more of a soft launch to get visitors into the highly-anticipated areas as quickly as possible, alleviating some of the pressures of the park hitting a precise opening date when Star Wars fans from around the world will attempt to descend on the parks all at once.

Stay tuned for details about Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

