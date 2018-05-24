Emilia Clarke Claims ‘Game of Thrones’ Creators Will Make “Star Wars on Acid”

Following the announcement by Lucasfilm that Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were developing a series of Star Wars films, audiences pondered what those films would look like. According to Solo: A Star Wars Story and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, they’ll look like “Star Wars on acid.”

“What they brought to fantasy as a genre that people are like, appreciating on a much grander scale, putting all of that creativity and all of that skill and intellect into something that already has so much, I think it’s just gonna be like Star Wars on acid,” Clarke shared with Variety. “I think it’ll be amazing. I can’t wait.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Benioff and Weiss will produce and direct the new films, with no release dates having been announced. It’s also unclear how many films the pair will helm, as Disney didn’t specify.

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm in a statement. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

“In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since,” Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement. “We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete.”

A live-action Star Wars TV series has long been discussed by Lucasfilm, with the announcement about these films surprising fans, as many would think the creators would have been interested in helming the TV series.

“Their interest was in creating a series of films that are Star Wars based,” Disney CEO Bob Iger shared earlier this year. “And we’ve actually been talking to them a long time.”

He added, “They’re focused on a point in time in the Star Wars mythology.”

In addition to these films, Rian Johnson will also be developing a new trilogy of films that are disconnected from any previous film, with it being unclear if Benioff and Weiss will tie their films into established characters and events. Jon Favreau has been taped to develop the Star Wars TV series.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters this week while Star Wars: Episode IX will debut on December 20, 2019.

What do you think about Clarke’s comments regarding these new Star Wars films? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

[H/T YouTube, Variety]