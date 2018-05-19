‘Solo: A Star War Story’: Lando Character Trailer Released

Star Wars fans know that Solo: A Star Wars Story will primarily focus on the early years of Han Solo, though we’ll also get to see the smuggler form lifelong friendships with Chewbacca and Lando. Donald Glover plays Lando in the film and, in case you needed another reminder of how suave Lando is, you can check out an all-new character trailer above.

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

Taking on such an iconic character can come with a variety of pressures, with Glover claiming it was his own personal connection to the galaxy far, far away that resulted in holding himself to a higher standard.

“You tend to do a better job of things when you’re a fan. You have standards, a little bit,” Glover shared with The Star Wars Show. “You just know what you would hate a little bit more. If that happened, you’d be like, ‘This is wack.’”

The above character trailer also helped quell any fears about just how dashing Lando’s wardrobe in the film would be.

“Lando’s always the best-dressed person on that set. And I don’t say that lightly. There’s a lot of cool costumes and a lot of cool clothing,” Glover shared with Entertainment Weekly. “He takes pride in the clothing. It makes things easier. When people see you and you’re debonair, they tend to want to give you stuff easier.”

The actor reportedly got the seal of approval from Billy Dee Williams, with Glover recalling receiving a text from Williams after the film’s world premiere.

“He said, ‘You did a good job,’ and that was all I wanted, that was all I needed,” Glover told ComicBook.com.

“It definitely made me feel like I didn’t let him down, which was nice,” Glover noted. “He did such a good job, he’s such an iconic figure in that first one, in the Empire Strikes Back, so I didn’t want to let him down.”

Fans can see Glover in Solo: A Star Wars Story when it lands in theaters on May 25th.

