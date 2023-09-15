Star Wars Reveals New Happy Socks Collaboration

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Share your love of the galaxy far, far away with the new collection.

Star Wars has been a staple of pop culture for decades and has attracted fans of all ages, with Happy Socks announcing that it has unveiled an all-new collection of Star Wars-inspired items that are fit for the whole family. This new collection highlights a number of beloved characters from the franchise, including Darth Vader, Yoda, and Chewbacca, with the collection also offering up a colorful variety of styles that longtime fans will likely recognize as evoking the style of Star Wars comics from the '70s and '80s. These new items are currently available from Happy Socks and through select retailers.

Per press release, "For Fall/Winter '23 Happy Socks takes the fans of the cult film saga by George Lucas for an adventure in the Galaxy of Color. The iconic Star Wars universe strikes back, powered by Happy Socks' energetic colors: beaming yellows, neon greens, and fiery reds, against the dark backdrop of the infinite space. An intergalactic collection is born, with a message of hope and happiness.

"The Happy Socks Special Edition Star Wars Collection will have every Star Wars fan. Meet the characters that need no introduction: Master Yoda, C-3PO, R2-D2, and -- of course! -- the most beloved Wookiee in the universe, Chewie. And since there's no light without darkness, Darth Vader, stormtroopers, and the Death Star will add some extra Force to your steps, too.

"The collection features eight single styles for adults and two different gift boxes. It's also time to turn the children into proud Star Wars fans, so the kids collection features four single styles that can be matched with adult styles, and a three-pack gift set. Let the whole family walk on the light side or maybe even take some careful steps on the dark side!"

The Star Wars six-pack gift set is described, "The iconic Star Wars' universe strikes back, encapsulated in this full-on galactic experience six-pack. This ultimate gift for any Star Wars fan features characters that need no introduction: C-3PO, R2-D2, and Millennium Falcon. And since there's no light without darkness, Darth Vader, stormtroopers, and the Death Star will add some extra Force to your steps, too."

The socks feature:

Reinforced heel & toe

Combed cotton

86% Cotton, 12% Polyamide, 2% Elastane



