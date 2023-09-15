Star Wars: Ahsoka Fan Art Highlights Anakin Skywalker Episodes

Lucasfilm has finally released its latest Star Wars series with Star Wars: Ahsoka and fans are excited to see what will happen next. From everything we've seen in the trailers for Star Wars: Ahsoka, it is one of the first live-action Star Wars series to bridge the gap between animation and live-action. Reviews for the series have been pretty decent, and hype around the series has been building with every episode. Star Wars: Ahsoka even did some pretty remarkable things with the last two episodes by bringing back Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, and he's even wearing his gear from Star Wars: Clone Wars. One artist is excited about the recent episodes, and they created a new concept that highlights the episodes.

Star Wars: Ahsoka Fan Art

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Spdrmnkyxxiii created a new design that highlights the two latest episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka that features Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. In the fan art, Ahsoka and Anakin are featured prominently, and it's an excellent way to highlight the series. While we don't know if Anakin Skywalker will return, this fan art is perfect. You can check out the fan art below.

Star Wars: Ahsoka Director Praises Hayden Christensen

Star Wars: Ahsoka director Peter Ramsey recently praised the series and the episode he got to direct. Ramsey says that Dave Filoni gave him one of the easiest Star Wars: Ahsoka episodes to run and explained why.

"I told Dave [Filoni], 'Man, you gave me a foolproof episode,'" Ramsey recently revealed. "I so lucked out because I got the one where all these different strands of the story kind of converge and it blows up. You'd have to really mess up in order for it not to be compelling in the end."

Ramsey went on to praise the Star Wars actor, even going as far as saying he was one of the happiest about bringing Anakin Skywalker to life.

"He's a really sweet, low-key guy," Ramsey continued. "He was pretty happy about being there after all this time. It had a lot of meaning for him. We just talked about what it's like for him to be seeing Ahsoka after all this time, that it's a reunion for them. And I just told him, 'it's like you haven't seen your daughter in two years. She'd gone off to college and you're seeing her again and she's like a different person but still your daughter.'"

What is Star Wars: Ahsoka About?



Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Star Wars: Ahsoka and Anakin Skywalker as we learn it.

What do you think about the Anakin Skywalker fan art? Have you been watching Star Wars: Ahsoka? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!