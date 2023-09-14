Star Wars Reveals Anakin, Captain Rex, and Young Ahsoka Posters

Star Wars has put out a new series of posters for Star Wars: Ahsoka, featuring live-action versions of Clone Wars-era Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), Ahsoka Tano (Ariana Greenblatt) and Captain Rex (Temuera Morrison). Check them out below!

Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni gave Star Wars fans who watched the Clone Wars animated series a massive gift in "Part Five: Shadow Warrior".

(SPOILERS) Ahsoka's reunion with her master Anakin Skywalker in the World Between Worlds took on a classic Dickens Christmas Carol turn, as "Anakin" led Ahsoka back through some of her most drastic memories from fighting the Clone Wars. Those memories included one of the very first battles that Anakin and Ahsoka fought after meeting each other in the first Clone Wars animated movie, which started the series. The other memory was the "Siege of Mandalore" that Ahsoka fought with Captain Rex, Bo-Katan Kryze, and her regiment of clone soldiers (the 332nd Company). That epic fight took place in the final episodes of Clone Wars, which unfolded at the same time as Anakin's fall during Revenge of the Sith. The fact that Ahsoka and Anakin never saw each other again after that, makes Anakin seeing the battle for the first time really hit different.

Temuera Morrison has had a lot of fun doing Easter egg cameos (if not full appearances) in various Star Wars projects. The Prequels actor played Jango Fett, who became the DNA foundation for the Republic's entire clone army, and the father to his son, Boba Fett. In addition to this small appearance in Ahsoka, Morrison has appeared in The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan, The Book of Boba Fett, and the Star Wars: Visions anime anthology. He has also lent his voice to the Star Wars: Battlefront, Republic Commando, and Empire at War video games.

Hayden Christensen has similarly made a major franchise comeback through the Star Wars Disney+ series. Christensen's appearance in Obi-Wan (as both Anakin and Darth Vader) was an event that drew in millions of fans and viewers. Similarly, Ahsoka Episode 5 "Shadow Warrior" became a major "event" episode due to Christensen's return – to the point that Disney/Lucasfilm gave it a limited theatrical premiere. For fans of the Star Wars Prequels (and even many who didn't like them), seeing Hayden pull from a mature set of acting skills, and fully embody the "Anakin" and "Vader" personas (as well as this latest weird in-between) is a major full-circle victory.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is streaming new episodes Tuesday nights on Disney+.