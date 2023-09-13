Star Wars: Ahsoka Confirms Major Connection to Princess Leia

Star Wars: Ahsoka is walking a tricky line in telling its story about how the heroes of the Galactic Civil War are faring in the era of the New Republic. While Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and remnants of the Spectre/Phoenix Rebel squad are racing to find the long-lost Ezra Bridger and stop Grand Admiral Thrawn's return, that saga has also had to fit within a framework where heroes of the Rebellion like Luke Skywalker or New Republic figures like Din Djarin and the Mandalorians not getting involved.

In Ahsoka Episode 5 there's an Easter egg connection to Princess Leia that gets established – although it was done in a way that a lot of fans may not have noticed.

(SPOILERS) While a lot of the story in "Part Five: Shadow War" was focused on Ahsoka Tano's past and the journey she made with (and without) her master Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), the "B" story followed Hera Syndulla's (Marry Elizabeth Winstead) attempt to track down her missing friends Ahsoka and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and ascertain what happened on planet Seatos for the New Republic government.

As Ahsoka remained stranded in the World Between Worlds, Hera's search for her friends edged closer and closer to being mutiny in the eyes of the New Republic government. At one point, Republic pilot Captain Carson Teva (The Mandalorian's Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) tries to calmly impress upon General Syndulla that their window of opportunity is closing fast – while revealing that the government hasn't come for them yet only because of the fact that they have a powerful political/military figure watching their backs: Leia Organa.

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Princess Leia is now "Senator Organa" in this early era of the New Republic – and presumably a Jedi in training under the tutelage of her brother Luke Skywalker (as seen in The Rise of Skywalker). However, during her days as the Princess of Alderaan Leia worked with Hera, Sabine, Ezra Bridger, and the rest of the Ghost crew (Kanan Jarrus and Zeb), using her diplomat status to help the Rebels steal some much-needed ships from under the Empire's nose. During the Rebellion Hera and Leia were both revealed to be involved in the critical Battle of Scarif, where the Rebels fought and died to steal the Death Star plans (the final heroic act of Cassian Andor, as seen in Rogue One). Given how important General Hera Syndulla and the Spectres/Phoenix groups ended up being for the Rebellion, and their personal history, it's no surprise that Leia and Hera are still tight in the New Republic era.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is streaming new episodes Tuesdays on Disney+.