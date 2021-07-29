Star Wars: Hasbro Unveils New Line of Lightsaber Forge Customizable Toys (Exclusive)

✖

Ever since Star Wars: A New Hope landed in theaters, fans around the world and of all ages have taken to using whatever household item they could find to turn into a lightsaber to pretend that they were a Jedi Knight, with Hasbro unveiling an all-new line of customizable lightsabers this fall. While there have been a number of different lightsaber toys over the years, rather than replicating a specific hero's weapon, Hasbro's upcoming Lightsaber Forge line of toys will allow fans to build their own unique lightsaber with a series of entirely interchangeable parts, allowing for endless combinations. Hasbro's Lightsaber Forge toys will be hitting shelves this fall.

Each Lightsaber Forge product comes with a blade, cap, cover, and core that can be mixed and matched with any other product, resulting in countless customizations for every fan, allowing them to embrace their inner Jedi or unleash their inner Sith.

Check out the breakdown of products below:

(Photo: Hasbro)

Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Entry Level Lightsaber Assortment

Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99

Kids can create and imagine battles with the Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Entry Level Lightsaber Assortment inspired by the Jedi and Sith weapons from the Star Wars Galaxy! Use the included blade, cap, cover, and core to create a Lightsaber and imagine harnessing the power of the Force while battling in pretend Lightsaber duels! And with parts that are compatible across the entire Lightsaber Forge line, kids can mix and match to create, customize, and master thousands of combinations! Each Lightsaber sold separately. Includes Lightsaber blade, cap, cover, and core. Available at most major retailers.

(Photo: Hasbro)

Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Bladesmith Lightsaber Assortment

Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99

Featuring exciting electronic sound FX inspired by the Jedi and Sith weapons from the Star Wars Galaxy and a light-up blade, kids can imagine battling in epic Lightsaber duels with the Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Bladesmith Lightsaber Assortment. Use the included blade, cap, cover, and core to create a Lightsaber and imagine harnessing the power of the Force while battling in pretend Lightsaber duels! And with parts that are compatible across the entire Lightsaber Forge line, kids can mix and match to create, customize, and master thousands of combinations! Each Lightsaber sold separately. Requires 2 1.5V AAA batteries, not included. Includes Lightsaber blade, cap, cover, and core. Available at most major retailers.

(Photo: Hasbro)

Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Darth Maul Electronic Lightsaber

Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $39.99

The Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Darth Maul Electronic Lightsaber features character-inspired design and deco, so kids can imagine epic pretend Lightsaber battles in the Star Wars Galaxy. This Lightsaber is comprised of seven parts – two blades, two caps, two covers, and one core – allowing kids to assemble their Lightsaber for imaginary battles. Featuring exciting electronic sound FX inspired by Star Wars entertainment and 2 extendable light-up blades, kids can imagine battling in epic Lightsaber duels. And with parts that are compatible across the entire Lightsaber Forge line, kids can mix and match to create, customize, and master thousands of combinations! Each Lightsaber sold separately. Requires 2 1.5V AAA batteries, not included. Includes 2 Lightsaber blades, 2 caps, 2 covers, and core. Available at most major retailers.

Stay tuned for details on Hasbro's Star Wars Lightsaber Forge line before it hits shelves this fall.

